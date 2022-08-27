ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXlCs_0hY5ydmH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D22NE_0hY5ydmH00
Photo shows the truck before it completely submerged into a Warrick County lake (Courtesy: Troy Davis)

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area.

An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that he believes the truck slid into the water after its owner tried to dock a boat.

Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges

We reached out to Indiana DNR and are waiting to hear back for more information. We’re told this happened just off Boonville New Harmony Road in the wildlife area Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

UP NEXT: Police say off-duty cop caught shoplifter red-handed

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters rescue family dog after Newburgh house fire

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two dogs and a homeowner made it out alright after a fire destroyed part of their home in Warrick County. The Newburgh Fire Department tells us the fire started in the living room of a Sequoia Drive home Wednesday afternoon. According to officials on scene, several windows had to be […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County dispatch tell us crews were called to an ATV accident Wednesday morning. They say it happened on Greenbriar Road near the corner of Weyerbacker Road. Our crew tells us the scene has been cleared. DNR is currently investigating.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville

A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Accidents
Warrick County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Boonville, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Ingram Marine Group worker dies in accident on Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, IN — An Ingram Marine Group worker died in an accident on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana on Friday. Ingram Barge President and CEO John Roberts confirmed the death in a statement, which read in full:. Belt, a Marshfield, Missouri man, was working out of Paducah. This...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Davis
103GBF

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

EVSC employee arrested, accused of drunk driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An EVSC employee is in jail, after allegedly driving drunk twice in one month. Police say 40-year-old Amy McCullough was found passed out in her SUV at the intersection of Bellemeade and Colony Road Wednesday morning. McCullough’s blood alcohol level was .141. Officers say she...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Fish#Streaming Video#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

Employee accused of recording with cell phone in bathroom at Owensboro Target

A Target employee was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of setting up his cell phone to record in the employee bathroom at Target. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the Target store on Frederica Street, where management said that a cell phone that was actively recording had been found in the employee restroom.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Crash momentarily shuts down road near Jimtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville officials say an accident with injuries left an area in Evansville’s midtown closed Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, officials say they found two vehicles that were involved in an accident on Eastbound Columbia at Fares Avenue. We’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Groundbreaking ceremony set for Warrick County pickleball court

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new pickleball court is coming to Warrick County. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. said a groundbreaking ceremony for the new court is set for Tuesday. Everyone is invited to celebrate. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park. Pickleball […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy