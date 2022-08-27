ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliottsburg, PA

Bannister, Huber help Middletown score volleyball win against Red Land

Middletown scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Red Land Wednesday. The Blue Raiders won by scores for 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19. Lily Bannister had nine kills, two blocks and six aces for Middletown, Addison Huber added 22 assists, three kills, two aces and three digs, and Lena Jones had five kills and two blocks. Christine Miller added four kills and five digs, Kaley Hileman had four kills and Maddie Fox had three kills and a block.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
