3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Maddie Eisner’s 4 goals lead Red land field hockey to win against Cedar Cliff
Maddie Eisner scored four goals Wednesday to lead Red Land to a 6-1 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff. Ashton Kolmansberger added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Kiera Gibson had a goal.
Bannister, Huber help Middletown score volleyball win against Red Land
Middletown scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Red Land Wednesday. The Blue Raiders won by scores for 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19. Lily Bannister had nine kills, two blocks and six aces for Middletown, Addison Huber added 22 assists, three kills, two aces and three digs, and Lena Jones had five kills and two blocks. Christine Miller added four kills and five digs, Kaley Hileman had four kills and Maddie Fox had three kills and a block.
Quesenberry, Bogovic help Cedar Cliff score volleyball win against Lower Dauphin
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win against Lower Dauphin Wednesday. The Colts won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17. Katie Quesenberry had eight kills, five aces and three blocks for the Colts, Madi Bogovic had nine kills and two aces, Megan Holmes had four kills and four aces and Kathryn Sansom had six blocks.
Middletown boys soccer opens season with 2-1 win at Camp Hill
CAMP HILL - Middletown’s boys soccer team opened up its season Wednesday in convincing fashion by going toe-to-toe with defending District 3 champions Camp Hill. And, for a team who underachieved at 8-10 last fall, the Blue Raiders (1-0) managed the upset, 2-1, at Seibert Park.
Karli Dacosta’s 2 goals help Red Land sink Susquenita
Karli Dacosta scored a pair of goals Wednesday to help lead Red Land to a 4-0 win over Susquenita. Carlee Collier added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Natalie Danner had a goal. Hailey Drust also had an assist.
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals power Mifflin County past Juniata
Aubrey Strohecker scored three goals Wednesday to lead Mifflin County to a 4-1 girls soccer win over Juniata. Strohecker had the assist, too, on Mackenzie Peachey’s goal.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Newport at West Perry (9/2/22)
Newport (0-1) at West Perry (1-0)
Maya Williams provides the difference for Central Dauphin field hockey in win against Conestoga Valley
Maya Williams found the back of the net in overtime to provide the difference for Central Dauphin in a 3-2 win over Conestoga Valley Wednesday.
Scenes from Middletown’s 2-1 win over Camp Hill in boys soccer
Middletown’s Landon Keyser scored 2 goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give Middletown enough to defeat Camp Hill 2-1 in boys soccer at Camp Hill.
Greencastl-Antrim downs East Pennsboro in battle of Bruner brothers
Aric Bruner got the best of this battle of coaching brothers as his Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils took down Adam Bruner’s East Pennsboro Panthers, 2-1, Wednesday. Cooper Noblit and Andrew Bowers each had a goal for the Blue Devils in the win.
Penn State-Purdue in prime time: The Lions’ new playmaking duo, slowing Aidan O’Connell, more
Penn State’s offseason is over. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions face a difficult opener at Purdue tonight on FOX in prime time. PSU is the more athletic team but the Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers were no fun to play during the second half of the 2021 season. Here are...
Former Waynesboro standout Forrest Rhyne returning to Indianapolis Colts as practice squad member
Forrest Rhyne was not a free agent for long. A day after failing to make the cut with the Indianapolis Colts, the former Waynesboro standout has been signed back to the team as a member of the practice squad. Rhyne reportedly had a strong camp with the Colts after signing...
Camp Hill girls tennis downs Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 win over Middletown Wednesday.
Penn State-Purdue game predictions: Lions the pick to prevail in a pivotal Week 1 road clash
Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road for the seventh straight season and for the third straight year against a Big Ten opponent. The Lions go into Thursday’s trip to Purdue as 3 ½-point favorites to clear a major hurdle in a challenging early-season schedule. In order to do so, Penn State must answer big questions when it comes to replacing key starters up the middle of its defense and the ability of its offensive line to re-establish a viable rushing attack.
Man behind baseball’s infamous prank returns to Pa. field where it all took place
WILLIAMSPORT – The mastermind of the great potato caper returned to the scene of the crime to once again be recognized for the stunt that earned him a place in baseball lore. Dave Bresnahan, 60, was back in Williamsport’s Bowman Field Wednesday night on the 35th anniversary of the...
Penn State’s 25 most intriguing players and coaches: Who checks in at No. 1 on the list?
One last name to know on PennLive’s list of Penn State’s 25 most intriguing players and coaches going into the season. Defensive end Adisa Isaac and running back Nick Singleton, two Lions who were not on the 2021 team, were under consideration for No. 1 and both ranked high on PennLive’s list.
Keep an eye on these Mid-Penn boys as cross country season gets underway
The Mid-Penn has produced some of Pennsylvania’s top runners across the past several years, but who is next?
Former Penn State QB likely suffered season-ending injury in first start with new team: report
It looks like a tough break for Ta’Quan Roberson. The former Penn State quarterback, who transferred to UConn in the offseason and won the starting job there, likely suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s season-opening, 31-20, loss to Utah State Saturday.
Penn State-Purdue game predictions and key info; an in-depth scouting report on Lions QB Drew Allar, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature plenty of previews and predictions for tonight’s opener at Purdue, plus a closer look at Drew Allar’s game after the talented freshman was named the Lions’ backup quarterback. Penn State goes into Ross-Ade Stadium for tonight’s 8 p.m. ET...
Hazing has not been a team tradition at Middletown | PennLive letters
I taught and coached at Middletown High School for 30 years. I was involved in the baseball program for 15 years, girls basketball for 2 and football for 20 ending in 2020. In all those years it was my experience that Middletown coaches were vigilant to prevent even the most innocent forms of hazing.
