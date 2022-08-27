ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WXYZ

Mel Tucker preparing for Western Michigan: 'We have to play our fannies off'

Mel Tucker met with the media ahead of the Spartans' season opener against Western Michigan and talks about expectations, goals, and confidence in starting quarterback Payton Thorne. The opener will be played under the lights at Spartan Stadium, an environment that Michigan State plans to protect. The Spartans haven’t lost...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Heating up heading into Labor Day weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and still comfortable with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Becoming a little more humid overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Warm and dry into September

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 60°. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 87°. There could be an isolated shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI

