ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WTA roundup: Liudmila Samsonova wins second-straight title

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXtS6_0hY5yQFi00

Liudmila Samsonova won 80.8 percent of her first-serve points while notching a convincing 6-1, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Saturday to win the Tennis at the Land final in Cleveland.

It was the second straight title for Samsonova, who has won 10 consecutive matches. The Russian also won at Washington D.C. earlier this month and Saturday’s triumph represents her third career WTA title.

Sasnovich of Belarus converted just 50 percent of her first-serve points. The defeat in the match that took one hour and 52 minutes leaves her 0-4 in WTA finals.

Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia converted six of 13 break points en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 9 seed Daria Saville in the championship match at Granby, Quebec.

Kasatkina scored on 63 percent of Saville’s second serves while notching her sixth career victory. Kasatkina also won at San Jose earlier this month.

Saville put on a fight in the final game of the match by saving four match points. But Kasatkina finally broke through on match point No. 5 by winning a long rally to put away the Australian.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy