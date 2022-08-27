All Blacks coach Ian Foster's future in doubt after humiliating home defeat by Argentina - their sixth loss in last eight matches
All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s future was in question again on Saturday night after his side crashed to a humiliating 25-18 home defeat by Argentina.
Foster was jeered at the final whistle in Christchurch following a third straight home loss and one of the biggest shocks in international rugby.
Juan Martin Gonzalez scored the Pumas’ lone try, while Emiliano Boffelli kicked six penalties.
‘There is a shed-full of people that are hurting right now,’ said a bewildered Foster after seeing New Zealand slump to a sixth loss in their last eight matches.
Comments / 0