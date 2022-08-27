ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

1 charged after woman hit with machete at Walmart, man robbed at Taco Bell, Rocky Mount police say

By Kathryn Hubbard
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0pAy_0hY5yC8m00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete at a Walmart and then robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell, police said.

At 11 a.m., officers responded to 1511 Benvenue Road, which is the address for Walmart, in reference to a person with a weapon.

Officers found Alice Drake, 61, had been struck by a suspect with a machete. Drake was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Nearby, officers came into contact with Brian Torman, 33, inside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the Cobbs Corner Shopping Center. Officers said they noticed Torman was still armed with a machete and was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Officers began to talk with Torman and de-escalated the situation. He was taken into custody without harming himself or the officers.

After Torman was in custody, officers discovered he robbed someone inside the Taco Bell before officers arrived. The male victim was not injured during the robbery.

Torman was placed under an Involuntary Commitment Order and has outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Torman will be served with outstanding warrants after his release.

All the officers involved in this incident had de-escalation training during their careers, and one of the officer was a certified Crisis Intervention Team member.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WRAL

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Machete#Police Training#Violent Crime#Unc Nash Hospital#Nexstar Media
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WILSON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes.  Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids traffic stop leads to cocaine, marijuana arrest: police

ROAKNOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids last Thursday led to an arrest for a man possessing drugs. Last Thursday around 3 a.m., Agent Batchelor with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Branch Avenue and Hinson Street. He came in contact with the driver, Tyrone Conyers, 28.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

‘Career criminal’ arrested in Rocky Mount after chase, crash: deputies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff says he arrested a ‘career criminal’ in Rocky Mount Saturday night. At about 8:30 p.m., Sheriff Keith Stone says he saw a Toyota Camry driving recklessly in the parking lot of TJ Maxx and almost hitting a pedestrian.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gaston wreck claims life

GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
GASTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy