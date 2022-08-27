Read full article on original website
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrests Eagle Point man
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County police have charged an Eagle Point man for domestic violence and having multiple illegal firearms. Yesterday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point.
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.
Attempt to Elude/Stolen Vehicle, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An Oakland man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 6:30 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the S-Mart (8843 Old Highway 99N in Wilbur) while the owner was inside of the store. The vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was observed leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road. Law enforcement officers began combing the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. At approximately 7:22 am, a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 38 near milepost 5 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated in an attempt to elude. Another deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the fleeing vehicle, causing at least one of the tires to deflate. The driver continued northbound onto Highway 101, still attempting to elude law enforcement for a short distance before crashing the vehicle. Deputies extinguished a small fire, but the driver, 22-year-old Isiah T. Arrant of Oakland, was trapped inside the vehicle. EMS and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to extricate Arrant from the vehicle. He was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital where he was assessed for injuries, which were determined to be minor. Arrant was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Attempt to Elude Police – Vehicle; Reckless Driving; Reckless Endangering; Resisting Arrest; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Probation Violation.
DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O.
The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division asked the public Wednesday to help find Chloe Brinegar, a 15-year-old in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9 and is believed to be in danger. The post DHS asks public to help find girl, 15, missing from Cottage Grove’: ‘In danger,’ likes to spend time in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County
GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
MAN JAILED FOR DUII CHARGES
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII related incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. officers were handling an incident in the 2700 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The 38-year old arrived to pick up someone involved. He was visibly impaired and partially performed standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and allegedly refused a breath test at the jail. A search warrant was applied for then granted, for his blood alcohol content.
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ELUDE, DRUG CHARGES
Winston Police jailed a man for elude and drug charges on Saturday. Sergeant Mike Miller said an officer observed a motorcycle traveling on Highway 99 S at a high rate of speed. Miller said the officer paced the bike at 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. As he activated his lights, the bike allegedly accelerated as it headed towards Winston.
