kmaland.com
Clarinda hoping to correct, limit mistakes against KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda football program suffered a tough opening-week loss. While the Cardinals lick their wounds, they're also preparing for the KMA A/1A/2A No. 1 team. The Cardinals fell to Creston, 28-12, last week. "I thought our kids played hard in the first half," Coach Collin Bevins said. "Our...
kmaland.com
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
kmaland.com
Energy, successful serving send Southwest Valley to win over Creston
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley used strong finishes to sets, a high-energy approach and some nifty trips to the service line for a four-set win over Creston Monday night. The Timberwolves left their home gym with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 non-conference victory. "I really liked the girls starting with enthusiasm,"...
kmaland.com
AHSTW dominates season opener, shifts focus to week two battle with Earlham
(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two. AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener. “I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all...
