West Des Moines, IA

Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset

(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
Energy, successful serving send Southwest Valley to win over Creston

(Corning) -- Southwest Valley used strong finishes to sets, a high-energy approach and some nifty trips to the service line for a four-set win over Creston Monday night. The Timberwolves left their home gym with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 non-conference victory. "I really liked the girls starting with enthusiasm,"...
