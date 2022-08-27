(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO