foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
WTVQ
Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home. An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.
somerset106.com
Paving Scheduled for KY 914 and KY 80 Next Week in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 31, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that paving will take place next week on KY 914 and KY 80 in Somerset. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, contractors will be paving along KY 914 between the intersection of U.S. 27 (mile...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
WTVQ
Police search for man at Man O’War, Winchester Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts. The K-9 unit was called in around 10 p.m. to help.
WTVQ
Lexington police address violence, gangs in city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Last year was the city’s deadliest year on record with 34 murders, but Lexington is well on its way to topping that this year with 31 murders, 25 of which have been from guns. Even though 2022 is on track to becoming the deadliest year in Lexington’s history, police chief Lawrence Weathers says overall, violent crime is down in the city.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Victim identified following Wednesday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner’s office has released the name of the victim in Wednesday morning’s shooting. The man has been identified as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. Police continue to investigate. UPDATE: 12:09 p.m.- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting has died.
WTVQ
Clark County community honors four-year-old through cake boxes
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was known for his giving heart. “He was just like full of life, ya know, so much personality packed into a little four-year-old’s body,” said Ben Shemwell, Marco’s father. “Batman was his favorite superhero. And if you asked him why Batman...
WUKY
String of weekend shootings in Lexington again puts crime issue front and center
It's becoming an all-too-familiar pattern — new incidents of violence take the spotlight, leading to renewed calls for a fresh look at programs used in other cities and pressure on city leaders to defend the current anti-violence strategies. The latest string of shootings took place on Saturday, wounding a...
lakercountry.com
New build-ready certified site announced in Somerset
A new Build-Ready-certified site at Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority Commerce Park in neighboring Pulaski County was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, with hopes of attracting new business to the region. The tract, located at 2000 Barnesburg Road in Somerset, adds to the growing list of sites certified by...
wymt.com
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort police asking for donations of old cell phones
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for donations of old cell phones. The recently launched program, given the name “Frankfort Connects”, aims to provide cell phones to the city’s most vulnerable populations. “It is a program to work with victims of...
foxlexington.com
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in the 700 block of S. Limestone. Wilson is approximately 5′6″ tall, around 150 pounds, has blue eyes...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all state buildings to lower flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday. The order is part of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, which...
footballscoop.com
Family asks for prayers as Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells remains at UK Hospital
Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Walt Wells is continuing under close medical care at the University of Kentucky Hospital following what initially was termed a “cardiac episode” Sunday. Wells, on the verge of starting his third year as the Colonels’ head coach and a longtime college football...
