survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
TMZ.com
DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
TMZ.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Out With Friends on Heels of Split With Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio has a few shoulders to lean on in the wake of his reported breakup with his girlfriend of over 4 years ... 'cause he's hanging out with his bros in the Big Apple. The "Wolf of Wall Street" star went out for lunch Tuesday with his crew, grabbing...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Curled Up Kid Turned Into!
Before this brown-eyed cutie was bringing home the "Dancing With The Stars" Mirrorball trophy, she was just curled up on her famous parents' laps and growing up in Paducah, Kentucky and Los Angeles, California. This cute kid has appeared in two films with her mother and three films with her...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Goes After GAP for Excluding Him from Meetings and Copying Design
The relationship between Kanye West and GAP has clearly hit some rough waters ... with Ye taking shots at the retail giant for allegedly leaving him out of meetings and copying his designs. Ye's now gone off on the company for two days in a row, first announcing Tuesday, "Gap...
TMZ.com
Dionne Warwick Rips Earnest Pugh for Falsely Saying Cissy Houston Died
Gospel star Earnest Pugh is feeling the wrath of Dionne Warwick this morning after he incorrectly announced the death of Whitney Houston's mother -- someone who's very much alive, according to Dionne. Earnest shook up the Internet Wednesday with a now-scrubbed post about the "passing" of Cissy Houston, who is...
TMZ.com
Diddy and Dr. Dre Hit Studio for 1st Time Ever
Diddy's "R&B is Dead" campaign has led the Bad Boy Records founder back into the studio ... with the legendary Dr. Dre marking their first-ever musical meetup!. Sources familiar with the session tell TMZ Hip Hop Dre was actually coaching Diddy on how to say certain words and made sure they had it right.
TMZ.com
50 Cent's 'Power' Stars Have Cold War Brewing Off Set
50 Cent's TV family is in full dysfunction -- 2 'Power' stars are on the verge of coming to blows, and the infighting is keeping everyone on their toes when cameras aren't rolling. Sources close to the unfolding drama tell TMZ Hip Hop the problems between "Power Book IV: Force"...
TMZ.com
Chris Rock Under Fire For Nicole Brown Simpson Murder Joke
Chris Rock has the Internet up in arms over a joke he made comparing his possible return to The Oscars with Nicole Brown Simpson's vicious murder. Rock performed Sunday in Phoenix where he reportedly told the audience coming back to host the 2023 Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant where she ate before she was brutally murdered in 1994.
TMZ.com
Twenty One Pilots Singer Tyler Joseph Slips on Drumstick, Falls Onstage
Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph took a nasty fall in the middle of the band's show ... messing his leg up pretty bad thanks to a rogue drumstick. The band took the stage in Cleveland, OH Tuesday night ... the crowd was as hyped as Tyler and co. were throughout the night, especially when the singer jumped off a high platform to run across the stage -- big mistake.
TMZ.com
Lil Pump Calls BS On Russ Mental Health Issues After Tour Cancelation
Russ' announcement he's canceling his European tour to take a mental health break prompted a lot of concern from his famous friends -- but one famous foe, Lil Pump, is using it to reignite their beef. Over the weekend, Russ posted a bunch of shots of himself in Montenegro taking...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Ruffled Teen Turned Into!
Before this put-together teen turned into a prestigious businesswoman and a straight-up boss, she was just your average teenage girl ... dressing up, enjoying the '70s fashion and growing up in San Diego, CA. This media personality-maven made a hard step into the entertainment industry when she began managing her...
TMZ.com
Drake, J. Cole and Kevin Durant Party In Turks & Caicos
Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant and Popcaan certainly know how to have a good time, especially when on the water in a tropical destination. The superstar friend group was recently in Turks & Caicos, whipping around on jet skis in the crystal clear water. Popcaan appears to be a new...
Twitter is testing a much-anticipated edit button
So close, yet so far away. Souvik Banerjee/UnsplashUnless you are a Twitter Blue subscriber, don't hold your breath.
TMZ.com
Iggy Azalea Shreds Article Claiming She Had Beef With Nicki Minaj
Iggy Azalea and Nicki Minaj may not have any songs together ... but that doesn't mean there's any beef to be found either!!!. While perusing through her Twitter feed Sunday, Iggy was annoyed after stumbling upon a New York Post article that chronicled a beef history with Nicki Minaj ... prompting her to rip the claims to shreds, writing, "Why am I in this? We've never said anything bad about one another. Y'all weird."
TMZ.com
Terrifying Trailer for 'Winnie The Pooh' Horror Movie Drops
12:01 PM PT -- The guys behind the new (and improved?) Winnie the Pooh movie say they pissed off a lot of fans of the beloved character -- but they say it was 100% worth it to get into uncharted territory. Rhys Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey -- the director and...
TMZ.com
'Star Wars' Han Solo Blaster Pistol Goes For $1M At Auction
Han Solo believed there's nothin' quite like a good blaster at your side, and 'Star Wars' fans seem to agree -- that's why Harrison Ford's actual prop from the original film fetched just over a mil at auction!!!. The Rock Island Auction Company held an event for collector firearms over...
TMZ.com
Jay-Z Returns to Twitter to Get LeBron James Props for 'God Did' Verse
LBJ -- fresh from getting crunk at Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's The Big Steppers Vancouver show -- soaked up MSNBC anchor Ari Melber's deep dive into Jay's highly touted verse from DJ Khaled's "God Did." The news bit hacked into the failed drug policies of ex-Presidents Richard Nixon and...
TMZ.com
Freddie Gibbs 'SSS' Billboards Pop Up Across The U.S.
Freddie Gibbs is apparently switching to album mode following his latest e-tussle with Benny The Butcher ... dropping clues on billboards that are popping up all over the country. TMZ Hip Hop obtained images from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York ... promoting an “SSS Casino” ... which is also...
