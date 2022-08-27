UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester.

The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police.

When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Shortly after 7 p.m. and later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Police.

Boston police say Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

