Public Safety

RadarOnline

Lil Wayne’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages

Lil Wayne’s ex-assistant dragged the rapper to court after an alleged altercation aboard a private jet, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-employee Andrew Williams sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment, and a company called Signature Flight Support. Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence. The suit said on June 10, 2022, Williams boarded a private plane with Lil Wayne when the rapper started arguing with the pilot. Williams said he attempted to prevent Wayne and the pilot’s verbal fight from turning physical. Williams said he placed...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Young Thug Hit With New Charges, Including Possession Of A Machine Gun

Young Thug has been incarcerated for over four months, following a 56-count indictment that took place Monday (May 9). The So Much Fun rapper was arrested after his Atlanta home was raided and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail. He was originally charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity. On Tuesday (August 9), WSBTV reported that new charges have been added to Thugger’s case, along with four other defendants in the RICO sweep. Young Thug now faces new “gang” charges, drug charges, possession of a...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant

The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
Lil Wayne
Andrew Young
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I.'s Son King Speaks Out After His Recent Arrest

T.I. has transformed from a Rubber Band man to beloved TV father and actor right before our eyes. On his hit VH1 show, Family Hustle, we watched the self proclaimed King of the South school his children on the game of life and how to play. Over the Summer, he came to his 18-year old son King Harris' defense after the teen got into an altercation with a Waffle House employee. "We were perplexed by his necessity to go back and forth with a short order cook," Tip said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Private Plane#Private Jet#Violent Crime
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
Public Safety
RadarOnline

R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Accuses Singer’s Lawyer Of Pressuring Her Not To Keep Singer’s Unborn Child

R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage has fired back at the singer’s lawyer after they tried to shut down her pregnancy announcement, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old girlfriend said she is very much pregnant despite Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denying the news. Savage told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very excited.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Savage released a short memoir, Love and Joy of Robert. In the book, she talked about the years she spent with Kelly before he was locked up.Savage then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. The announcement confused many who pointed out Kelly...
CELEBRITIES

