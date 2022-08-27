ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran surprises fans as he joins Bring Me The Horizon on stage for rocking rendition of Bad Habits at Reading Festival

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ed Sheeran left fans gobsmacked as he joined Bring Me The Horizon on stage at Reading Festival on Saturday.

The singer, 31, appeared on stage during the rock band's headlining set to perform their remix of Ed's popular hit Bad Habits.

Bring Me The Horizon returned the favour by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after he recently invited the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x64e5_0hY5vgtB00
Wow! Ed Sheeran left fans gobsmacked as he joined Bring Me The Horizon on stage at Reading Festival on Saturday

Ed's surprise appearance came following days of rumours that he could appear at Reading Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, Ed was seen being mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport on Saturday morning after performing in the Polish city.

But the singer was eager to jet back to join Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage West, and they did not leave fans disappointed as they put on a rocking show.

Ed cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans as he belted out his hit track and played the electric guitar in front of a dramatic red backdrop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V43sb_0hY5vgtB00
Surprise! The singer, 31, appeared on stage during the rock band's headlining set to perform their remix of Ed's popular hit Bad Habits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkQtU_0hY5vgtB00
Impressive show: Ed's surprise appearance came following days of rumours that he could appear at Reading Festival over the bank holiday weekend

He gave a flash of his tattooed arms and styled his ginger tresses in a tussled style as he put on an energetic performance on stage.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes cut an edgy figure in black jeans and a jacket with white hearts spray-painted across it.

He completed his ensemble with a black T-shirt with silver patterns across it an an array of silver chain necklaces.

Ed's appearance proved rumours that he would join the rock band on stage at Reading Festival to be correct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDBvZ_0hY5vgtB00
Energetic: Ed cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans as he belted out his hit track and played the electric guitar in front of a dramatic red backdrop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GLeh_0hY5vgtB00
Special guest: Ed did not fail to disappoint with his incredible performance at Reading on Saturday

Speaking ahead of his appearance, a source told The Sun: 'Bring Me's set is shaping up to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is jam-packed with surprises.

'They have been speaking with Ed and they are hoping he is going to be able to come out.

'The plan as it stands is to bring him out in Reading tonight. It will be an incredible moment if they can pull it off.'

The insider source also touched base on how great their performance was at the Brit awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVgTV_0hY5vgtB00
Dancing: He gave a flash of his tattooed arms and styled his ginger tresses in a tussled style as he put on an energetic performance on stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMQfw_0hY5vgtB00
Rockers: Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Skyes cut an edgy figure in black jeans and a jacket with white hearts spray-painted across it

'Ed and Bring Me's Brit performance was amazing and they want to emulate it again at the festival.'

Oli Sykes said: 'We're talking about it. We've been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be.'

'I think Ed's really excited about it and we are too.'

He also admitted their BRIT's performance, which saw them team up on a version of Ed's hit 'Bad Habits', worked out 'better than anyone could have hoped for'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr6Op_0hY5vgtB00
Style: Oli completed his ensemble with a black T-shirt with silver patterns across it an an array of silver chain necklaces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b26mU_0hY5vgtB00
Festival: Ed made his surprise appearance at Reading after performing in Warsaw in Poland 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW1In_0hY5vgtB00
Show: Earlier on Saturday, Ed was seen being mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport on Saturday morning after performing in the Polish city

Oli claimed he was 'thrilled to discover that pop megastar Ed is a genuine fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal music in general.'

Rappers Dave and Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the festival last night, playing the main stages in Reading.

During the first day of the festival, Ed was 1,000 miles away on a stage in Warsaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUWEW_0hY5vgtB00
Collab: Bring Me The Horizon returned the favour by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after he recently invited the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year (pictured)

