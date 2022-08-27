ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County

By Anna Marsick
 4 days ago

MERCER CO., Pa (WKBN) — About 52 kayakers and canoeists took on the lake to Lake Paddle Challenge on Saturday.

The competitive class took on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge Park.

Local park’s baseball field to see upgrade

Both courses ended at the Shenango River Lake.

Peggy Mazyck, president of Visit Mercer County, said the goal was to host a unique event that showcases the river’s beauty.

“I have never heard of a lake-to-lake paddle in Pennsylvania or anywhere else so it was really kind of a novel idea. I’m like, ‘we’re going to do it,'” Mazyck said.

In 2021, the Shenango river was named Pennsylvania River of the Year.

“The 30-milers are doing the entire river today so we wanted to have an event that tied all of Mercer County together with one central event,” said vice president of marketing Carmen Aiello.

Mazyck said it’s amazing to see the excitement around the event and the community.

“Everybody’s so psyched, and just — they’re so happy about this and they live the river, they love being here in Mercer County,” she said.

Visit Mercer County plans to hold the event again next year.

“We hope to continue having it in August so people can train all summer and then sign up for the race and do it in August,” Aiello said.

