ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Malibu locals fondly remember superstar Olivia Newton-John

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

She looked like a summer day and sang like a bird on the wing of a summer breeze. Platinum-selling recording artist, actress and activist Olivia Newton-John, who died Aug. 8 at the age of 73, called Malibu home for four decades. The superstar is being remembered the world over for her environmental, humanitarian, animal rights, and breast cancer research activism. She’s also being remembered by those in Malibu who appreciated her kindness, warmth, and smiles.

Although she was born in England, Newton-John was primarily raised in Australia. Her grandfather, German born Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Born, was one of the key contributors to the development of quantum mechanics and a lifelong friend of Albert Einstein.

After Newton-John’s career took off Down Under, she found success in England before embarking on her wildly successful pop career in the early 1970s, hitting the charts first with “Let Me Be There.” She won Best Country Female in 1974, the first of four career Grammys. Then came the hits “I Honestly Love You,” “If You Love Me Let Me Know,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow.” She provided a prominent, but uncredited, vocal on John Denver ‘s “ Fly Away ” single.

Her biggest success was starring as the chaste Sandy alongside John Travolta’s Danny in the 1978 enduring movie “Grease.” Sandy’s makeover in the film’s finale from wearing innocent poodle skirts into tough girl leather touched off a memorable fashion moment iconic still today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLGtY_0hY5vDUE00
Olivia Newton-John with her husband John Easterling. Photo courtesy of Olivia Newton-John media.

For 40 years, until recently, Newton-John called Malibu home. She raised her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, while living in various beachfront homes and a ranch.

“She had a unique Santa Fe style home,” said friend Ema Beard Schulz who attended many events at the star’s oceanfront property. “She hosted spiritual retreats at her home. She wanted to learn more about humanity. She was into spiritual practice, living her better life.”

Advertisement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxlok_0hY5vDUE00
Olivia Newton-John (right) with her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi in Malibu at a photo shoot for the 2014 cover of The Malibu Times Magazine. Photo by Robert Lynden.

The two friends participated in many local fundraisers Schulz was involved with. “She said yes to adding her name to many causes. She was like a caretaker, a mother. She was a kind soul,” Schulz said.

Schulz’ connection to Newton-John was also through her father, a neighbor and fellow Aussie, Emmy winning comedy writer/producer Chris Bearde. As family friends, the Beardes would buy beloved Australian products like Vegemite at Newton-John’s old Koala Blue store on Melrose Avenue in the 1980s.

After the success of “Grease,” she starred with Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in 1980 in the musical fantasy “Xanadu.” Although a box office flop it scored Newton-John a number one hit with “Magic.” The very next year, the singer changed things up again with the provocative monster hit “Physical,” sparking another fashion trend of spandex exercise clothes featured in the popular video.

In 1992 Newton-John announced the first of her three breast cancer diagnoses. She inspired women worldwide to get mammograms, including Schulz.

“I’ve modeled myself after her resilience and grace,” Schulz said. “She endured her life’s challenges with absolute grace.”

In 2008 Newton-John raised funds for a cancer and wellness research center in Melbourne, Australia, that bears her name; one of many fundraising efforts she lent her name to.

Around this time in the early 2000s, Newton-John was still living in Malibu, primarily at a ranch property, but she wasn’t a stereotypical Hollywood celebrity holed up at her estate. The star was seen many times taking tap dance classes alongside other Malibu moms at Malibu Fitness, taught for years by veteran dancer Joe Giamalva. The tap dancer/choreographer and instructor recalled, “What I remember most of all is just her smiling and having a good time throughout the whole class.”

In 2020, Queen Elizabeth awarded the superstar with the highest honor a civilian can receive in the United Kingdom. She officially became Dame Olivia Newton-John for her years of service to charity, cancer research and entertainment. The honor is the female equivalent of being awarded knighthood. She also received the Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019. She’s been offered a state funeral in her beloved Australia that her family has accepted. As a mark of respect, many buildings in Melbourne and Sydney lit up their landmarks in tribute to their inspirational heroine.

Schulz commented on how her friend endeared herself to both men and women, saying “She wasn’t just America’s sweetheart. She was the world’s sweetheart.”

Newton-John stole hearts over her five-decade career. Hearts that today may echo their longing for summer days as she and Travolta sang together in “Grease”: “… but … oooh, those su-hummer … nigh-hights.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tbYr_0hY5vDUE00
Olivia Newton-John with her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi as baby. Photo courtesy of Olivia Newton-John media.

The post Malibu locals fondly remember superstar Olivia Newton-John appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
CANCER
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: How One Contestant Honored Olivia Newton-John Through Her Performance

“America’s Got Talent” is currently in the live show portion of their season. One act honored the late Olivia Newton-John with their performance. The competition show has a different live show setup this season as opposed to previous years. The judges have narrowed down the contestants to 55 people, and are doing five qualifying rounds. They can then only choose two from 11 to move on to the finale.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Person
Chloe Lattanzi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Travolta
The Independent

Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims

During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Fitness#Cancer Research#Celebrity#German#Quantum
ETOnline.com

'Elvis' Star Shonka Dukureh's Cause of Death Revealed

Shonka Dukureh, the 44-year-old Elvis actress and blues singer who was found dead in her Nashville home last month, died of heart disease. According to a coroner's report obtained by Us Weeklyon Monday, Dukureh's official cause of death is listed as "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" and the manner of death is listed as "natural."
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star

A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, & More Stars Who Rocked Dramatic Looks at the 2022 ACM Honors

Just like the holidays are right around the corner, so is red carpet season. Before the road to the Grammys and Oscars starts back up again, the entertainment world is easing us back into the wowing world of the red carpet and red carpet fashion. While we all know (and adore) the American Country Music Awards, but many don’t know about the prestigious ACM Honors. Well, safe to say, it’s a big deal.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
824
Followers
694
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy