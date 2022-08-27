ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
laduenews.com

This is the Central West End luxury apartment building that now dominates the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Food Truck Festival 2022

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater once again filled with food trucks and music for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival. A variety of food trucks were scattered all throughout the amphitheater grounds allowing guest to be able to bounce from truck to truck while enjoying live music throughout the day.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Learn how the French Frie Factory came about

ST. LOUIS – They never ask, “do you want fries with that?” at the French Frie Factory. That’s because all they serve at the French Frie Factory are, french fries. Pernell Beasley is the owner and Fred Turman is the head french fry chef. They joined to explain how they came up with the brilliant concept.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis

We have four words for you: Support Black-owned businesses. St. Louis' Black-owned bars, restaurants and other businesses are central to our economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the many favorite spots around town, if you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, this collection is a great place to start.
KMOV

St. Louis region in dire need of workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
