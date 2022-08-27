Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KSDK
The Taste of Black St. Louis postponed annual festival, says local food-lovers can look forward to 2023
ST. LOUIS — The Taste of Black St. Louis made an announcement on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post saying it is with "deepest regret" that they are postponing their festival this year. The festival was going to be held at the Arch in downtown St. Louis in September....
Labor Day weekend 2022 events in St. Louis
Labor Day weekend is near and several events are returning to the St. Louis area. Labor Day weekend to many is looked at as the last hurrah of the summertime.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
Jay's International Gets a Face Lift
The South Grand mainstay could be called "Trader Jay's" after new floor and other updates, owners joke
laduenews.com
This is the Central West End luxury apartment building that now dominates the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
Central West End home to one of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
Brasserie by Niche, located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, was recognized as one of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots" in the United States by OpenTable.
Rare St. Louis license plate sells for $8,500 at auction
A rare porcelain license plate, designed in the early days of automobiles in St. Louis, recently sold for $8,500 at an Illinois auction.
KMOV
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
edglentoday.com
Alton Food Truck Festival 2022
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater once again filled with food trucks and music for the 2022 Alton Food Truck Festival. A variety of food trucks were scattered all throughout the amphitheater grounds allowing guest to be able to bounce from truck to truck while enjoying live music throughout the day.
Since the collapse of Kabul, St. Louis region welcomes more than 600 Afghan refugees in 1 year
ST. LOUIS — It's been one year since the collapse of Kabul and the arrival of Afghan refugees to the St. Louis area. The International Institute, along with the help of 10 other local organizations, has helped more than 600 Afghans make the move. To show that success, the...
Learn how the French Frie Factory came about
ST. LOUIS – They never ask, “do you want fries with that?” at the French Frie Factory. That’s because all they serve at the French Frie Factory are, french fries. Pernell Beasley is the owner and Fred Turman is the head french fry chef. They joined to explain how they came up with the brilliant concept.
University City weighs in on residents moved out by Costco development
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The deadline for some people living near the new Costco development in University City to be out of their homes was Wednesday. Some have lived in the area at I-170 and Olive Blvd. for decades and expressed they did not want to leave. Construction workers...
Renewed stress over buying school meals for students
ST. LOUIS — It's the start of the school year and the start of some renewed stress for families trying to afford basic food. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, breakfasts and lunches are no longer covered by the government for all families. People can...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
We have four words for you: Support Black-owned businesses. St. Louis' Black-owned bars, restaurants and other businesses are central to our economy and dining scene. While we know we're only giving a small glimpse of the many favorite spots around town, if you're looking to support Black-owned businesses, this collection is a great place to start.
KMOV
St. Louis region in dire need of workers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
msn.com
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
Tempus Closes Temporarily as Chef Ben Grupe Departs
The acclaimed chef has served as the face of the restaurant since its 2020 opening
The Rep’s 56th season offers something for most theater fans
ST. LOUIS — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis returns for its 56th Season with a 2022-2023 showcase featuring the mystical and riveting production of Madhuri Shekar’s “House Of Joy,” August 28-September 18 at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves. "As I programmed the 2022-23 season,...
What Are You Doing About It? #Transforming911, Street Patrol Roll, History After Dark
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
5 On Your Side
