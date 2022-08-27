ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes that QB Tyler Huntley can start in NFL

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YfVm_0hY5skJS00

The Baltimore Ravens have a massive amount of talent in their quarterback room. Lamar Jackson is among the best in the NFL, while Tyler Huntley is one of the better backups in the league with Anthony Brown having talent as well.

Baltimore got a glimpse of Huntley’s play in the last few games of the 2021 due to Jackson being out with a bone bruise in his ankle. The former Utah star gave the team a chance to win in each game, and has shown vast improvements throughout the 2022 preseason. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked if he thinks Tyler Huntley could be a starting quarterback in the league, with his answer being yes.

“I definitely believe that. There’s no question in my mind about that. I’m glad we have him. We’re very blessed to have him as one of our players, and one of our quarterbacks and our backup quarterback.”

If Jackson is forced to miss any time for any reason, the team can feel confident knowing they have a player like Huntley behind him. The third-year player also has plenty of experience under his belt now, which should help him in the event he has to step in. However, Huntley does have the talent to start at the NFL level, and could be an option for multiple quarterback-needy teams.

Comments / 13

no.news
4d ago

I think he will be a great starter for Ravens he so much more refined than Lamar Jackson ! Huntley has skills Lamar will never understand ! Like how to read a defense and how to pass

Reply(1)
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Utah State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Veteran Quarterback Released On Tuesday

The Denver Broncos have released a longtime backup quarterback. According to Mike Klis, the team has released Josh Johnson. Johnson threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three Broncos preseason games. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb Tyler Huntley
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor

The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Steelers receive trade calls about quarterback Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teams around the NFL reportedly have interest in one of the Steelers' quarterbacks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Monday that the team has received trade calls about Mason Rudolph. Pelissero did report that the Steelers "to this point" have been reluctant to trade him."Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett," the NFL insider tweeted.Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday night that the Steelers "expect" to keep Rudolph.Rudolph has been the team's No. 3 QB for most of the offseason, playing with the second- and third-team offenses during the squad's three preseason games. After starting eight games for Pittsburgh in 2019, Rudolph has two combined starts over the last two seasons.The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 surprise cuts Cowboys may make as roster trims to 53

It’s cutdown time in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys must get their roster down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time Tuesday. It’s never an easy time for an organization, but tough decisions must be made. Getting the team down to the magic number has already begun, the Cowboys have already released a handful of players as they work their way to 53.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy