Saying thank you to a beloved former band director and leader in Blackshear, Georgia
BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — Lee Street High School was once located in rural Blackshear, Georgia and served as the only access to education for African Americans in the area for nearly five decades, opening up in the early 1920s. In 1969 the school integrated and its last graduating class said...
Georgia man sentenced to 15 years in I-95 Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed Virginia dad
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed a Virginia father. Brandon Eugene Mack, 35, of Ellenwood, Ga., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit and run, according to a release from the office of Keith Higgins, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries making moves in Nassau County
JEA received a service availability request for Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to build a 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant in The Home Depot parking lot in Yulee. The site is at 463809 Florida 200 at Chester Road. Nassau County previously received a preapplication for Hwy 55 to build there. That application...
Southeast Georgia Health System Selected to Participate in Groundbreaking Sepsis Study
The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus has been chosen as the only site in the southeastern U.S. to participate in the PURIFY-RCT study. The study will evaluate using the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter to treat patients with bacteria in their bloodstream or who have developed septic shock. The Health System was chosen to participate in the multicenter study because it pioneered the use of Seraph 100 in patients with COVID-19.
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck traveling eastbound on River Road in Nassau County crashed into a tree. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The truck ran off the road to the left resulting in...
Goodbye Pebble Beach, Hello St. Simons Island
Collegiate golf is getting its time to shine in the Golden Isles this month. Frederica Golf Club is proud to announce that it will be hosting the inaugural Frederica Cup, a 54-hole collegiate golf tournament, on September 7-8, 2022. The two-day event, formerly known as “The Carmel Cup,” had been played at Pebble Beach in California. In addition to co-hosts Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, the six other notable collegiate golf teams that will compete include Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Texas Christian, and Texas Tech.
Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler’s lawyers want to question jurors, citing News4JAX interview
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Lawyers for convicted killer Kimberly Kessler suggest in a new court filing that her conviction was a “miscarriage of justice which warrants a new trial.”. The lawyers say the evidence is in a post-trial interview that one of the jurors did with News4JAX, and...
Baxley man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old
BAXLEY, Ga. — A Baxley man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the recent shooting death of a 26-year-old. On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicated...
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
Jacksonville pharmacy used in prescription drug trafficking scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to federal prison in Georgia after obtaining and selling thousands of pills, including opioids. Teresa Hickman, 49, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Hickman to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the...
Summer storms strike hard on Nassau County infrastructure
County roads are having a tough time holding up. Development, climate change and lack of resources or timely upkeep all factor into deteriorating infrastructure. Everyday weather shouldn’t cause roadways to become impassable, yet that’s the situation. “Bear with us on the rain,” Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford said...
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
