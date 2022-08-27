The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus has been chosen as the only site in the southeastern U.S. to participate in the PURIFY-RCT study. The study will evaluate using the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter to treat patients with bacteria in their bloodstream or who have developed septic shock. The Health System was chosen to participate in the multicenter study because it pioneered the use of Seraph 100 in patients with COVID-19.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO