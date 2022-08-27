ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Action News Jax

Georgia man sentenced to 15 years in I-95 Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed Virginia dad

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed a Virginia father. Brandon Eugene Mack, 35, of Ellenwood, Ga., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit and run, according to a release from the office of Keith Higgins, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
ELLENWOOD, GA
wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
DARIEN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in Coffee County murder

DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
DOUGLAS, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries making moves in Nassau County

JEA received a service availability request for Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to build a 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant in The Home Depot parking lot in Yulee. The site is at 463809 Florida 200 at Chester Road. Nassau County previously received a preapplication for Hwy 55 to build there. That application...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
sghs.org

Southeast Georgia Health System Selected to Participate in Groundbreaking Sepsis Study

The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus has been chosen as the only site in the southeastern U.S. to participate in the PURIFY-RCT study. The study will evaluate using the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter to treat patients with bacteria in their bloodstream or who have developed septic shock. The Health System was chosen to participate in the multicenter study because it pioneered the use of Seraph 100 in patients with COVID-19.
BRUNSWICK, GA
abcnews4.com

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
CHARLESTON, SC
elegantislandliving.net

Goodbye Pebble Beach, Hello St. Simons Island

Collegiate golf is getting its time to shine in the Golden Isles this month. Frederica Golf Club is proud to announce that it will be hosting the inaugural Frederica Cup, a 54-hole collegiate golf tournament, on September 7-8, 2022. The two-day event, formerly known as “The Carmel Cup,” had been played at Pebble Beach in California. In addition to co-hosts Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, the six other notable collegiate golf teams that will compete include Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Texas Christian, and Texas Tech.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
DOUGLAS, GA
Action News Jax

Jacksonville pharmacy used in prescription drug trafficking scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to federal prison in Georgia after obtaining and selling thousands of pills, including opioids. Teresa Hickman, 49, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Hickman to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
BRUNSWICK, GA
floridapolitics.com

Summer storms strike hard on Nassau County infrastructure

County roads are having a tough time holding up. Development, climate change and lack of resources or timely upkeep all factor into deteriorating infrastructure. Everyday weather shouldn’t cause roadways to become impassable, yet that’s the situation. “Bear with us on the rain,” Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford said...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
News4Jax.com

Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

