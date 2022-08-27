Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Raiders' Secret Weapon? Joey McGuire's Plan for Dynamic Freshman WR
Freshman receiver Coy Eakin could redshirt after a few games this season, but Tech coach Joey McGuire isn't sold on that idea just yet.
KCBD
Minor retains No. 3 jersey following strong camp
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said this summer that the No. 3 jersey would be a “coveted” number for the Red Raiders. It’d stand for the player who resembles all the qualities of The Brand in being the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive team in the country.”
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore
Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new Head Coach and a new attitude on Saturday when Texas Tech hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and new ways to get concessions.
KCBD
Game day vendors debut new concessions, promise shorter wait times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the Red Raiders are days away from kicking off the 2022 campaign against Murray State, Red Raider fans can access new delicacies- and not have to wait as long. “We’ve beefed up our staffing this year, too. We’ve added more locations,” said Zaid Zia, general...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Texas Tech Museum launching cactus-themed exhibit before Saturday home game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 19, TCU Coach Bryan Carrington tweeted about the NIL scholarship deal that the Matador Club provided for Texas Tech football players. Tech fans took this comment and ran with it. They were using cactus emojis in every way they could. Laura Ray is the...
KCBD
Lubbock couple completes ultramarathon; trekking 155 miles, strengthening marriage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock couple is back in town after competing in an ultramarathon, trekking 155 miles while carrying all of their supplies on their back. Ken and Jana Stephenson completed RacingThePlanet: Lapland, a race through the northern region of Finland. Competitors traversed the Finnish countryside in stages....
MySanAntonio
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
KCBD
Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear. Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Departmnet, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at 1114th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 4:54 p.m.
KCBD
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
fox34.com
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. One of those people has died from their injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
KCBD
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
KCBD
Special ingredient for 50 Yard Line blueberry muffins sold at Whisk’d comes with the recipe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 50 Yard Line restaurant has been closed since 2019, and Lubbock residents who frequented the establishment on South Loop 289 knew about the famous blueberry muffins, cheese rolls and onion soup. Along with the atmosphere, it was a Lubbock staple for 50 years where you...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scrappy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scrappy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month and a half. He is an older gentleman that knows basic commands. Staff says he is housed trained...
everythinglubbock.com
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
KCBD
LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
Comments / 1