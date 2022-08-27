ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Minor retains No. 3 jersey following strong camp

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said this summer that the No. 3 jersey would be a “coveted” number for the Red Raiders. It’d stand for the player who resembles all the qualities of The Brand in being the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive team in the country.”
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore

Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new Head Coach and a new attitude on Saturday when Texas Tech hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and new ways to get concessions.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Game day vendors debut new concessions, promise shorter wait times

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the Red Raiders are days away from kicking off the 2022 campaign against Murray State, Red Raider fans can access new delicacies- and not have to wait as long. “We’ve beefed up our staffing this year, too. We’ve added more locations,” said Zaid Zia, general...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
MySanAntonio

Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock

On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Game Day and Holiday Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Game Day and the Labor Day holiday weekend approach, rain chances will trend down while temperatures trend up. The rain chance, however, doesn’t disappear. Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will dot the area this morning. A few thundershowers are likely to rumble late this...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?

Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash at 114th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. One of those people has died from their injuries. The report of a crash between a car and a truck came in just before 5 p.m. Traffic is being diverted...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crash on University and Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scrappy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scrappy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month and a half. He is an older gentleman that knows basic commands. Staff says he is housed trained...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
LUBBOCK, TX

