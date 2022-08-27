Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among several players hit with multi-game suspension
Kentucky will not have All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. available when it opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio), coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press conference. The senior is one of several players who will likely serve a multi-game suspension, though the specific length of Rodriguez's absence was not revealed. Senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was also among the suspended players named.
CBS Sports
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
On Football: Could Coach Prime jump from SWAC to big-time?
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sitting on a metal folding chair just beyond the end zone of Mississippi State’s practice field, Deion Sanders is alone watching the Bulldogs scrimmage on a muggy spring day. Coach Prime snagged his new offensive coordinator for Jackson State from Bulldogs coach Mike Leach’s staff this offseason. On this day, Sanders had made the 90-minute drive to Starkville with a few other members of his staff to study how Mississippi State operates. “I want to be great,” Sanders said the next day, back on campus at JSU. “So when I go to places like I went yesterday, that’s for me, too. That’s just not for my coaches. I want to see how this is run. I want to see how can I improve practice. I want to see what can I do different or where am I falling short, and I challenged myself to go to another level.” Last season, Sanders’ second as Jackson State head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Then Sanders signed two Power Five-level recruits to the HBCU, an unprecedented recruiting feat.
Some of the area’s biggest matchups are on Friday, Ouachita’s Thursday matchup with Rummel isn’t one to overlook
There’s a lot to look forward to for Week One of high school football in Louisiana. Ouachita will travel to face Archbishop Rummel, in New Orleans, Thursday at 7:00. There’s a lot of history within the Raiders program, who last won a state championship in 2019, via forfeit from Catholic-Baton Rouge. The Lions will have […]
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Duke volleyball player who was called racial slurs by BYU fans during match says school mishandled incident
Rachel Richardson, a Duke volleyball starter who was subjected to racial slurs being yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday, does not think officials and the BYU coaching staff acted quickly enough to stop the heckling. The sophomore said she and her other African American teammates were...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Central Michigan 9-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cowboys ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Sun Bowl, CMU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Star QB reveals Ravens did not offer him $250 million guaranteed
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still haven't agreed to a new deal with Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline drawing closer by the day. Jackson, who represents himself, already stated he won't negotiate with Baltimore once the regular season starts -- which is 11 days away. How much the Ravens have...
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022: Ravens top list, Panthers could surprise
One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first. Last year, that team...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson contract extension: Broncos QB gets deal worth $245M before first season in Denver, per report
The Denver Broncos and nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a contract extension on Thursday, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. The new deal is worth $245 million over five years, including $165 million in guarantees, per Ian Rapoport. As Jones notes, "the Walton-Penner group took over on Aug. 9 and got this deal done within the first 4 weeks of ownership."
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Running Back preview: Projections, sleepers, busts, breakouts, Zero-RB targets and more
How you view the running back position in 2022 has to do with how you view upside, floor, and injury risk. That discussion starts at pick 1.01. Jonathan Taylor led all running backs in Fantasy points in 2021 and is still just 23 years old. So it makes sense why he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Just don't take consensus to mean undisputed. Because there are at least two backs with a claim to more upside.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: One last round of sleeper picks from the FFT team ahead of Draft-A-Thon night
Sleepers are very much an "I know it when I see it" kind of thing for me. You can come up with a specific definition – only players drafted outside of a certain ADP range, or only players who have never finished higher than a certain spot in the rankings – but there's no need to box yourself in.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No longer competing with Mack
Pierce faces less competition for playing time with the Texans set to release Marlon Mack, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pierce ran for 49 yards in the preseason opener, was rested for the second game and then played with the starters in the third and final exhibition, taking six carries for 37 yards and a TD. Mack wasn't bad this preseason, but he'd fallen behind Pierce for early down work and doesn't have much experience playing special teams or handling passing downs. While coach Lovie Smith has declined to name a starter, Pierce is an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in carries Week 1 at Indianapolis, with Rex Burkhead then expected to get most of the third-down and hurry-up snaps.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
