Battle of the Bugs: Franklin football home-opener spoiled by Enterprise

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record
 4 days ago
Franklin football's home opener in new Yellow Jackets Stadium was spoiled by a 54-0 loss to Enterprise of Redding.

“I feel disappointed,” Franklin’s third-year head coach Ralph King said. “We came out here and we stuck up the field, stuck up the brand new field on opening night.”

After losing to Galt last week by only three points, King expected his team to match that same energy in their first home game. Enterprise’s relentless run game and ability to read Franklin’s offense made it impossible for the Yellowjackets to build momentum.

Pesky Hornet run game

In all four quarters, Enterprise (1-0) head coach Chris Combs and his team found holes in Franklin's defense. The Hornets finished their first game of the season with six rushing touchdowns, half of them from senior running back Davion Welch.

“We’re still trying to figure out what the roles are going to be in the backfield but Davion is going to be our guy starting but he can’t go the whole game,” Combs said. “We’re trying to find that second and third guy to kind of fill in for him throughout the season and still not drop efficiency.”

Along with Welch, sophomore quarterback JJ Johnson, sophomore Dominick Hernandez, and senior Jayden Saechin took turns driving up the field with ease. Hernandez and Saechin finished with a rushing touchdown each. Johnson showed he’s a dual threat in his first game as the starting quarterback for the Hornets. He threw for a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter and made Franklin’s defense suffer on the ground.

Franklin’s lack of playmakers

Franklin was never able to get anything going. The team had four fumbles, some visible internal conflict and cracks in the foundation they've been trying to build, showed Friday. King attributes the struggles to the ongoing issue of getting student-athletes to buy into the football program.

“We need some football players in those power positions that know how to play football and have some football savviness to them,” King said. “We need players that are going to make plays and that’s what we’re lacking.”

Franklin (0-2) played without its starting running back junior Tayon Abernathy due to an injury that forced cornerback DaMarcus McDaniel to step in. McDaniel struggled in his new role, rarely gaining any positive yards against the Hornets.

Junior quarterback Julio Tafoya struggled as well, only getting three first downs for the game. Tafoya had no time in the pocket, which made it hard to get the ball to his go-to receiver junior Izayah Miranda.

“He couldn’t even get us the ball and that's one of the main reasons why we struggled,” Miranda said. “If we just had a little more time on the line for him I would be able to do my job, get the ball, and score like last game.”

The stadium and crowd shined

The Yellowjackets will be back to the drawing board. Throughout what seemed to be a night where everything went wrong for the Yellowjackets, the Franklin community held strong for the first half showing lots of energy.

Alumni football players were honored before the game in a ceremony as well as the school's past mascots. At the half, Enterprise already held a commanding 35-0 lead but fans stuck around for a halftime show that included performances of cheerleaders from the 1970s to present day.

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

