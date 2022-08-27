ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

By ERIC TUCKER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially since half the document was blacked out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.

The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege, and to ensure the return of any documents outside the scope of the search warrant.

The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further, suggesting the Justice Department will have a chance to raise objections to the judge’s intentions. In other recent high-profile cases in which a special master has been appointed, the person has been a former judge.

Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s estate “specifying all property seized.” The former president’s lawyers have complained that investigators did not disclose enough information to them about what specific documents were removed when agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to look for classified documents.

The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Shey
4d ago

Stalling to make as much money as he can. Everyday it's something with Trump and he knows as long as he keep this going one thing after another it's more 🤑🤑 he can get from Trumpsters. He want them to think he need their money 💰 to fight against whatever.

AMG Guy
4d ago

How does a Special Master has Top Secret Security Clearance? Makes zero sense... besides the documents have now already been viewed... That Train Left The Station...

Butterfly
4d ago

Executive privilege? No Trump was out of office when he took those documents. He's using his usual tactics like all his other lawsuits, claiming that he has executive privilege.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

