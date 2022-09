AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Three people pleaded guilty after a botched plan to sell 1,000 fentanyl pills. Luis Alberto Jaramillo, Ricardo Sanchez and Myra Nikole Martinez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue. On March 3, agents from Homeland Security Investigations planned to buy fentanyl pills...

