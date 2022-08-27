Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Shore Conference Goalkeepers to Watch, 2022
Taylor Schlein, St. John Vianney, Sr.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews
2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Rutgers olympic sports roundup: Women’s soccer, volleyball off to scorching starts
College sports are back in Piscataway. All but one of Rutgers’ fall sports teams began its 2022-23 campaign in the past two weeks, and the exception -- cross country -- starts its season this weekend. To that end, here is the first full edition of NJ Advance Media’s weekly...
Field Hockey: Essex/Union League Goalkeepers to Watch, 2022
Lauren McDonough, Westfield, Sr.
For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi
John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
North Warren could enjoy a football year to remember
This might be the year North Warren football fans have been waiting for. The Patriots have not enjoyed a winning season since 2015 when current Newton coach Matt Parzero led them to a 7-3 record.
Super Essex Conference girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Super Essex Conference.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
‘Veer-ing’ away into the future: Belvidere football shakes things up
The Veer is dead at Belvidere. The County Seaters’ longtime offense that featured ultra-tight formations, tantalizing triple options and only the rarest of passes has been shelved by first-year head coach Jordon Schreffler.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Rutgers’ Ireland Brown, the powerful love of 2 families keeps him centered
It’s the New York City subway, so anything can happen, but a young Ireland Burke believes holding his mother’s hand is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to him. As the train rumbles down the track, his mother clenches harder. She’s frightened and anxious, but Ireland has no idea why his mom won’t let go.
Union County Conference girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Union County Conference.
10 things to know about Devils first round pick Simon Nemec before the 2022-23 NHL season
Fans were shocked when the Devils chose Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. They saw long-projected top prize Shane Wright still on the board, and thought management should snag him at No. 2. But with the selection, New Jersey got their highly coveted prospect. Nemec uses quickness, mobility and quality skating to boost his teams. After a tough summer training regimen, the 18-year-old prospect has opening night roster goals in New Jersey.
New Jersey Monthly
Jersey Shore High Schools Dominate Surf Competitions
It’s probably fair to say that many haven’t heard of the Manasquan High School vs. Ocean City High School surf-team rivalry. But the schools, which represent two of the Shore’s thriving surf communities, dominate state competitions. Ocean City has taken 12 titles and Manasquan eight titles, since they began competing against each other 20 years ago. No other school has managed to win even a single championship.
South Jersey native making career-defining run at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — When Tommy Paul has down time from his life as a professional tennis player, he sometimes stays on his mother’s farm in Lumberton, N.J., and does chores, like helping to move hay bales with a Bobcat machine. Jill MacMillan’s farm has a horse, eight sheep, 100 chickens and a couple of dogs, so there is a lot of work to be done.
Yankees, who needlessly traded prospects, are lousy at locking up talent, ESPN says
Think things look bad for the Yankees now? Well, judging by their contracts, things probably won’t get better in 2023 and beyond, according to ESPN, which ranked the Yankees 17th in the majors in locking up talent. No matter what happens in the final month of the regular season...
Yankees injury updates: Nestor Cortes, Harrison Bader progressing; Latest on Jameson Taillon, Anthony Rizzo, 11 others
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees’ injured starting pitchers on the mend. Jameson Taillon’s big scare on Tuesday night turned out to be just a minor issue, Nestor Cortes threw a bullpen before Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels and Luis Severino will make a rehab start on Friday.
Comcast Xfinity still won’t carry MSG Network during 2022-23 NHL season: How Devils, Rangers, Islanders fans in N.J. can watch their favorite team
The MSG and Comcast Xfinity saga continues. An MSG Network representative told NJ Advance Media Thursday that Comcast Xfinity will still not carry MSG in the upcoming NHL and NBA seasons. Comcast dropped MSG Networks –– which carries Devils, Rangers, Knicks, Red Bulls and Islanders games –– when its carriage agreement expired last October.
