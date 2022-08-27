1 player from each Eagles position group to watch vs. Dolphins

With the Dolphins now cleared for action after a bout with a stomach bug, Miami will host Philadelphia in the preseason finale for both teams.

The Eagles will likely rest their starters, allowing several key rookies and bubble players to state their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Several younger veterans and undrafted free agents are looking for a place on the practice squad, a group that routinely sees action for Philadelphia during the regular season.

With roster cuts set for Tuesday afternoon, here’s one player to watch from each position group.

QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett gets one final opportunity to show coaches that he’s the backup quarterback of the future.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

The second-year running back can use all the meaningful carries he can get with Miles Sanders nursing a hamstring injury.

WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor will get the start, and it appears he’ll be catching passes from Gardner Minshew. The 2020 first-round pick gets another opportunity to audition for his team and 31 others while also trying to show Howie Roseman why he should remain an Eagle.

TE Noah Togiai

Richard Rodgers is a professional tight end, and he’ll be a practice squad player or guy Philadelphia can call on in time of need. With the Eagles enamored with pass-catching tight ends, it’ll be on Togiai to outplay Grant Calcaterra while impressing coaches with his in-line blocking.

OL Josh Sills

Sills won’t make the 53-man roster, but a practice squad designation is not out of the question.

DE Tarron Jackson

The former Coastal Carolina star will to look to cement his status among the weekly rotation of pass rushers.

Shaun Bradley LB

CB Tay Gowan

Gowan will look to keep his name in the cornerback competition that Josh Jobe and Kary Vincent Jr. seem to be leading for the fifth or sixth spot.

Andre Chachere S

Chachere made a game-saving tackle against Cleveland and will look to cement his roster spot at safety behind Marcus Epps.