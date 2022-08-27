ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 player from each Eagles position group to watch vs. Dolphins

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6SkG_0hY5qCQS00

With the Dolphins now cleared for action after a bout with a stomach bug, Miami will host Philadelphia in the preseason finale for both teams.

The Eagles will likely rest their starters, allowing several key rookies and bubble players to state their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Several younger veterans and undrafted free agents are looking for a place on the practice squad, a group that routinely sees action for Philadelphia during the regular season.

With roster cuts set for Tuesday afternoon, here’s one player to watch from each position group.

QB Reid Sinnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8vKO_0hY5qCQS00
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Sinnett gets one final opportunity to show coaches that he’s the backup quarterback of the future.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IriTO_0hY5qCQS00
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The second-year running back can use all the meaningful carries he can get with Miles Sanders nursing a hamstring injury.

WR Jalen Reagor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZMsw_0hY5qCQS00
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Reagor in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Reagor will get the start, and it appears he’ll be catching passes from Gardner Minshew. The 2020 first-round pick gets another opportunity to audition for his team and 31 others while also trying to show Howie Roseman why he should remain an Eagle.

TE Noah Togiai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YElEc_0hY5qCQS00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Rodgers is a professional tight end, and he’ll be a practice squad player or guy Philadelphia can call on in time of need. With the Eagles enamored with pass-catching tight ends, it’ll be on Togiai to outplay Grant Calcaterra while impressing coaches with his in-line blocking.

OL Josh Sills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlnzb_0hY5qCQS00
(AP Photo)

Sills won’t make the 53-man roster, but a practice squad designation is not out of the question.

DE Tarron Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6WDK_0hY5qCQS00
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The former Coastal Carolina star will to look to cement his status among the weekly rotation of pass rushers.

Shaun Bradley LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYlsO_0hY5qCQS00
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CB Tay Gowan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlzKf_0hY5qCQS00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gowan will look to keep his name in the cornerback competition that Josh Jobe and Kary Vincent Jr. seem to be leading for the fifth or sixth spot.

Andre Chachere S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqj93_0hY5qCQS00
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chachere made a game-saving tackle against Cleveland and will look to cement his roster spot at safety behind Marcus Epps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Richard Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Eagles#Shaun Bradley#American Football#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy