Join Us For The Stream Of The GloucesterCast 9:00AM Sunday 8/28/22 Link to join here- www.facebook.com/goodmorninggloucester

First Congregational Church • 12 School St • Rockport, Mass • 978-309-9667Fall SeasonTickets are now on sale for the next five concerts.For more information and tickets, visit the websiteOld Sloop Presents is pleased to announce its fall 2022 season. The five concerts feature a mixture of performers who are returning to the Old Sloop and others who are making their first appearances with us; performers from Massachusetts, across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.Most Old Sloop performances will return to Fellowship Hall for the 2022-2023 season. Most performances will include an intermission, and homemade desserts and coffee, tea, and other drinks will again be available. COVID-19 remains a concern, and capacity will be limited to 100 to allow space for attendees to distance. Masks are optional. Ticket purchasers who suspect they may have contracted COVID-19 should not attend, and Old Sloop Presents will refund purchases. Click here to see of all of our COVID-19 protocols.Coming to the Old Sloop.

ROCKPORT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO