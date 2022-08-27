Join Us For The Stream Of The GloucesterCast 9:00AM Sunday 8/28/22 Link to join here- www.facebook.com/goodmorninggloucester

Read full article on original website
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
Would You Look At This All Star Food Truck Lineup For Blackburn Brewfest?
For More info About Blackburn Brewfest follow their Instagram account here- https://www.instagram.com/blackburnbrewfest/ They currently have 148 followers, let’s get that count up!. The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we...
Old Sloop Presents Fall Season2022
Old Sloop Presents announces its fall season.View this email in your browser. First Congregational Church • 12 School St • Rockport, Mass • 978-309-9667Fall SeasonTickets are now on sale for the next five concerts.For more information and tickets, visit the websiteOld Sloop Presents is pleased to announce its fall 2022 season. The five concerts feature a mixture of performers who are returning to the Old Sloop and others who are making their first appearances with us; performers from Massachusetts, across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.Most Old Sloop performances will return to Fellowship Hall for the 2022-2023 season. Most performances will include an intermission, and homemade desserts and coffee, tea, and other drinks will again be available. COVID-19 remains a concern, and capacity will be limited to 100 to allow space for attendees to distance. Masks are optional. Ticket purchasers who suspect they may have contracted COVID-19 should not attend, and Old Sloop Presents will refund purchases. Click here to see of all of our COVID-19 protocols.Coming to the Old Sloop.
Ribcraft Wavewalker Is Pretty Badass
This guy drives by the dock every now and again and I’m always admiring this beast. Ribcraft Rigid Inflatable Boats are manufactured in Marblehead, MA, just down the line from us in Gloucester and their instagram account is pretty interesting- https://www.instagram.com/ribcraftusa/. I’m hoping to get down there when things...
Final Gloucester Main Street Block Party of 2022 is on Friday Night!
Get ready for the biggest and best Gloucester Main Street Block Party on Friday, September 2 from 6 to 10 pm! Kilted Colin, Bosoma School of Dance, Captain Jack, and Mary Poppins will be entertaining the crowds along with six musical acts on three separate stages. Six food vendors will be serving up delicious dishes along with several Main Street restaurants. Visit with your favorite non-profits and merchants, play some games, get your face painted, make some jewelry, and hold a snake or two! Guaranteed to be fun for the whole family and a great way to kick off Labor Day and Schooner Festival weekend!
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Lightning bolt brings downs bricks from chimney of Cambridge home
CAMBRIDGE -- A bolt of lightning hit the chimney of a home in Cambridge Friday when a powerful line of afternoon thunderstorms blasted through the area.The lightning strike knocked off some bricks of the home on Oxford Street, but it did not trigger a fire.The city building inspector is assessing the house to make sure it's still safe.
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike
A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99
BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood | Boston News
Torrential rain floods streets in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In West Roxbury, the heavy rain caused part of Spring Street...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
whdh.com
Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
