Ocala, FL

Sid fif
4d ago

I'm from Bushnell Florida and listened to his music for about 10 years. Fly high my boy. The game keep on showing me love💪

WCJB

Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
WCJB

Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for stabbing another man to death after he confessed to the crime. Sheriff’s deputies say on Sunday, they arrested Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Marvin Pate, 48. Deputies...
CITRA, FL
cbs12.com

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD detectives investigating fatal shooting of 45-year-old man in NW Ocala

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Ocala on Saturday morning, and the Ocala Police Department is turning to the public for any information that may help the homicide investigation. Shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, OPD received a call advising that a shooting had occurred near...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection

A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. UPDATE: Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast...
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

One person extricated after two-vehicle crash in Ocala

One person was extricated following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Ocala. On Sunday, August 28, shortly after 11:40 p.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of SW 3rd Place and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the...
OCALA, FL

