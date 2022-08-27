Read full article on original website
Sid fif
4d ago
I'm from Bushnell Florida and listened to his music for about 10 years. Fly high my boy. The game keep on showing me love💪
WESH
Deputies: Suspect in custody after killing 2 people, raping woman in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Lake deputies arrested 41-year-old Justin Lamar Jones in connection to a double homicide and sexual assault that happened Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. "This is one of the worst we've heard of in a while. It's just very, very tragic, heartbreaking, and shocking nonetheless,"...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
WCJB
Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
WCJB
Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for stabbing another man to death after he confessed to the crime. Sheriff’s deputies say on Sunday, they arrested Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Marvin Pate, 48. Deputies...
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest man for first-degree murder in 2021 fentanyl death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man previously arrested on charges of multiple drug charges in the death of 26-year-old Marcus Lane II now has a first-degree murder charge added. On Thursday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Marquis Rosado with first-degree murder in...
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
Florida Woman Punches Store Manager After Refusing To Sell Her Alcohol
'You can just go ahead and arrest me because I hit her,' the suspect reportedly told deputies.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested. Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49,...
WCJB
No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
ocala-news.com
OPD detectives investigating fatal shooting of 45-year-old man in NW Ocala
A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Ocala on Saturday morning, and the Ocala Police Department is turning to the public for any information that may help the homicide investigation. Shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, OPD received a call advising that a shooting had occurred near...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
villages-news.com
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
WCJB
MCSO investigates homicide in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. UPDATE: Citra man calls 911 after stabbing another man to death. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast...
ocala-news.com
One person extricated after two-vehicle crash in Ocala
One person was extricated following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Ocala. On Sunday, August 28, shortly after 11:40 p.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of SW 3rd Place and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the...
