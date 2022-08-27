The Miami Dolphins have 53 players on their roster and are adding to their 16-player practice squad but something tells me they are not done. There have been whispers, ripples if you will, that surround the 2022 Miami Dolphins. It is easy to see why. Looking at the breakdown of the Dolphins’ first 53-man unit under Mike McDaniel makes you wonder what might be cooking up behind the scenes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO