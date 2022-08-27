ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions won't rush Jameson Williams' return: 'That’s a long-term investment'

Jameson Williams' rehab from a torn ACL is going well enough that he could be back sooner than the Detroit Lions anticipated, but Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Thursday he still plans to proceed carefully with the talented rookie receiver. "I know he’s chomping out the bit," Holmes said in his annual end-of-training camp news conference. "I mean, he’ll put a helmet on right now and go out there and he would jog a slant route...
DETROIT, MI
The Tennessean

Nolensville Little Leaguers are the BEST sports!

Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt, psyched for a long holiday weekend! ✨ Great news from last week, if I may be a bit bragadocious — The Tennessean won the General Excellence Award, essentially best in show, at the Tennessee Press Association awards. 🥇 ...
NOLENSVILLE, TN

