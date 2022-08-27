Jameson Williams' rehab from a torn ACL is going well enough that he could be back sooner than the Detroit Lions anticipated, but Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Thursday he still plans to proceed carefully with the talented rookie receiver. "I know he’s chomping out the bit," Holmes said in his annual end-of-training camp news conference. "I mean, he’ll put a helmet on right now and go out there and he would jog a slant route...

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO