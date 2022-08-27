Read full article on original website
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge
Investors purchased 46% of homes in Bexar County in 2021, according to a report by the National Realtors Association.
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
KENS 5
Online legal services to help with divorce | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — Uncontested Divorce offers 100% online legal services to help people through the divorce process.
KENS 5
Filipino food truck upgrades to brick and mortar after success in San Antonio area | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From a food truck to a brick and mortar, one Filipino restaurant gained so many loyal followers, they had to take things to the next level. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Kain Na at 9323 Perrin Beitel. They're known for many...
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo planning statewide expansion, beginning in New Braunfels
Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.
KENS 5
Iconic local burger chain opening new location in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all Burger Boy fans: there's a new location to visit to eat their iconic burgers. On Wednesday, the new location will open off Pat Booker Road between 1604 and Interstate 35 in Live Oak. This will be their first location outside the city of San...
Former O’Connor Panther dies while helping stranded students in North Texas
Alcohol may have played part in fatal collision with S.A. grad.
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
KENS 5
Rain chances expected in San Antonio all week | KENS 5 Forecast
Localized flooding could become an issue. Tropical activity should increase significantly through the end of September.
MySanAntonio
Holt Cat exec leads charge to attract diverse workforce to industry under-represented by women
Holt Cat, like many companies in the heavy equipment industry, is having trouble finding workers — especially following the economic disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its website lists 320 job openings across Texas and Oklahoma. Eighty of those are in the San Antonio area, including more than 30...
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
PLANetizen
San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul
San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
