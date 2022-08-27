ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Business
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KENS 5

Iconic local burger chain opening new location in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all Burger Boy fans: there's a new location to visit to eat their iconic burgers. On Wednesday, the new location will open off Pat Booker Road between 1604 and Interstate 35 in Live Oak. This will be their first location outside the city of San...
LIVE OAK, TX
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PLANetizen

San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul

San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

