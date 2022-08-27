ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old Ger'Vontae Tilson

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
PROVIDENCE — The police had a person in custody Saturday in the shooting death of 15-year-old Ger'Vontae “Tae” Tilson last month, according to Maj. David Lapatin.

Tilson, who lived with his parents in Johnston and West Warwick, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. July 23 on Wallace Street. The police, who responded to the scene after several 911 calls about a disturbance, were trying to determine why Tilson was in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

The police provided no further information on Saturday about the person taken into custody.

Tilson’s family described him as intelligent, brave, talented, loving, kind-hearted and extremely loved young man, with a contagious laugh in a fundraiser to help cover expenses. He is survived by his parents, Gervonnie Page and Marisol Tilson, and three siblings.

