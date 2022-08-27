ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

swimswam.com

Water Polo Anywhere, Anytime! Global Inflatable Goals by Anti Wave

The Global Inflatable Goals were developed by Anti Wave to bring the game of Polo to all clubs and pools around the world, anywhere, anytime! Current photo via Anti Wave. Australian-based global aquatic sport equipment supplier Anti Wave is pleased to announce the successful release of their new range of Inflatable water Polo Goals – the Global Inflatable Goals.
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) The first finals sessions of the 2022 World Junior Championships will feature semis of the girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, boys 100 breast, and the girls 100 back, along with finals of the boys 400 free, girls 400 IM, the boys 4×100 free relay, and the girls 4×200 free relay.
swimswam.com

David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR

David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
swimswam.com

Top 5 Boys' Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs: Popovici Leads the Pack

David Popovici could steal the spotlight at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines this week, too. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals. David Popovici could steal...
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute "Duel in the Pool" Youtube Episode

Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
swimswam.com

Olympic Champion BJ Bedford Miller Joins Parity As Vice President of Sales

In this SwimSwam Podcast, we have 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller. BJ's an old friend and a swimming insider. Current photo via Parity. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com

Will Romania's 1st World Junior Champs Relay Gold Translate to Senior Success?

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record – 3:08.24, USA (2008) World Junior Record – 3:15.79, USA (2022) World Jr Champ Record – 3:15.80, USA (2019) Last night, we reported on David Popovici‘s 47.07 lead-off split on Romania’s boys 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships, which set his team up for gold in the event. Romania went on to swim a 3:18.84, touching as the only team in the field under 3:20. Popovici’s split was notable, but the Romanian gold made history for the country, which hasn’t experienced a ton of international success in swimming.
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships Day 2 Medals: Poland Leapfrogs Hungary, Romania

Poland began Day Two of the 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships with one bronze medal and finished atop the standings, in first place with three golds and two bronzes. Ksawery Masiuk kicked off the Polish assault with a championship record (52.91) in the boys’ 100 back final. He narrowly beat South Africa’s Pieter Coetze (52.99), who had broken the meet record in heats this morning. Miroslav Knedla of Czech Republic (55.08) was third. Poland’s second gold medal came in the girls’ 50 breast when Karolina Piechowicz (31.55) touched out Spain’s Maria Ramos Najji (31.68) and Italy’s Irene Mati (31.96). Poland wrapped up the meet with a third gold, this time in the mixed 4×100 medley relay (3:52.00) ahead of Italy (3:55.58) and South Africa (3:58.58).
swimswam.com

2021 World Champion Emily Escobedo Retires from Swimming

U.S. swimmer Emily Escobedo, who won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the 200 breaststroke, has retired from competitive swimming. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. National Team swimmer Emily Escobedo has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Next month, she will begin her new career as...
swimswam.com

Why Are You Following a Crypto Account on Twitter? It Used to Be Ryan Lochte

The Twitter account formerly known as @ryanlochte is now promoting cryptocurrency and NFT markets to almost 1 million followers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A few of our eagle-eyed readers noticed something unusual on their Twitter timelines of late: a flood of Tweets from a cryptocurrency hype machine. If...
swimswam.com

Popovici Takes Down 200 FR World Junior Championship Record in 1:46.18

World record holder David Popovici dominated the 200 free final, taking down the World Junior Championship record with a 1:46.18. Current photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. World Record — 1:42:00, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009) World Junior Record — 1:42.97, David Popovici, ROU (2022) World Jr Champ Record — 1:46.40,...
swimswam.com

San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation Pageant

Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore at San Jose State University, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Miss California U.S. Nation Pageant. Archive photo via San Jose State University Athletics. Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore competing at San Jose State University, was recently announced as the winner...
