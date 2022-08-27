Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Water Polo Anywhere, Anytime! Global Inflatable Goals by Anti Wave
The Global Inflatable Goals were developed by Anti Wave to bring the game of Polo to all clubs and pools around the world, anywhere, anytime! Current photo via Anti Wave. Australian-based global aquatic sport equipment supplier Anti Wave is pleased to announce the successful release of their new range of Inflatable water Polo Goals – the Global Inflatable Goals.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) The first finals sessions of the 2022 World Junior Championships will feature semis of the girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, boys 100 breast, and the girls 100 back, along with finals of the boys 400 free, girls 400 IM, the boys 4×100 free relay, and the girls 4×200 free relay.
swimswam.com
Olympic Silver Medalist Jack McLoughlin Retires from Competitive Swimming
Jack McLoughlin won an Olympic silver medal in the 400 free at the Tokyho Olympic Games in what would become the last meet of his storied career. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Australian Olympic swimmer Jack McLoughlin has announced his retirement from the sport after a year away. After...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
David Popovici Hits 47.07 Relay Lead-Off, Lowering His Own World Juniors CR
David Popovici lead off Romania’s gold-medal boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay in 47.07, setting a new championship record and giving the Romanians a lead they never relinquished. The 17-year-old 100 freestyle world record holder undercuts his own championship record, which he set at 47.37 leading off the prelims...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR
David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
swimswam.com
Top 5 Boys’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs: Popovici Leads the Pack
David Popovici could steal the spotlight at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines this week, too. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals. David Popovici could steal...
swimswam.com
Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode
Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion BJ Bedford Miller Joins Parity As Vice President of Sales
In this SwimSwam Podcast, we have 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller. BJ's an old friend and a swimming insider. Current photo via Parity. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
swimswam.com
Will Romania’s 1st World Junior Champs Relay Gold Translate to Senior Success?
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record – 3:08.24, USA (2008) World Junior Record – 3:15.79, USA (2022) World Jr Champ Record – 3:15.80, USA (2019) Last night, we reported on David Popovici‘s 47.07 lead-off split on Romania’s boys 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships, which set his team up for gold in the event. Romania went on to swim a 3:18.84, touching as the only team in the field under 3:20. Popovici’s split was notable, but the Romanian gold made history for the country, which hasn’t experienced a ton of international success in swimming.
swimswam.com
Ikee Wins 50 Free, Honda Posts 1:54 200 Fly At JPN Inter-College Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japanese Intercollegiate Swimming Championships began this week with the nation’s top universities vying for the overall team trophy and bragging rights as the top swimming school. With one day of racing remaining, Nihon University leads the men’s teams in overall points while Chukyo University is...
swimswam.com
David Popovici, Alexia Sotomayor Meet with Media Ahead of 2022 World Junior Champs
Click here to download an Excel sheet with events by swimmer. Romanian star David Popovici and Peruvian standout Alexia Sotomayor met with the media on Monday ahead of the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships beginning Tuesday in Lima. Popovici offered insight into his mentality following his 100 free world record...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships Day 2 Medals: Poland Leapfrogs Hungary, Romania
Poland began Day Two of the 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships with one bronze medal and finished atop the standings, in first place with three golds and two bronzes. Ksawery Masiuk kicked off the Polish assault with a championship record (52.91) in the boys’ 100 back final. He narrowly beat South Africa’s Pieter Coetze (52.99), who had broken the meet record in heats this morning. Miroslav Knedla of Czech Republic (55.08) was third. Poland’s second gold medal came in the girls’ 50 breast when Karolina Piechowicz (31.55) touched out Spain’s Maria Ramos Najji (31.68) and Italy’s Irene Mati (31.96). Poland wrapped up the meet with a third gold, this time in the mixed 4×100 medley relay (3:52.00) ahead of Italy (3:55.58) and South Africa (3:58.58).
swimswam.com
Can Phelps Swim 100 Miles in the Ocean? A Look at Some Famous Open Water Swims
Rapper Young Thug's tweet asking Michael Phelps if he could swim 100 miles in the ocean prompts a look at some of the most famous open water swims. Stock photo via Chris Tanouye. On a quiet Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta rapper Young Thug gave the swimming community a big question to...
swimswam.com
Sanberk Oktar Cracks Turkish Record in The 200 IM with 1:59.89 for World Jr Gold
Sanberk Oktar dipped under 2:00 for the first time in the 200 IM, setting a new Turkish national record and claiming the World Junior title. World Record — 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte, USA (2011) World Junior Record — 1:56.99, Hubert Kos, HUN (2021) World Jr Champ Record — 1:58.46,...
swimswam.com
2021 World Champion Emily Escobedo Retires from Swimming
U.S. swimmer Emily Escobedo, who won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the 200 breaststroke, has retired from competitive swimming. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. National Team swimmer Emily Escobedo has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Next month, she will begin her new career as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Grimes Pulls Off 1:51.46 200 BK, 1:53.93 200 FL, And 4:40.59 500 FR In One Session
SCY (25 yards) Full Results Under “2022 Desert Invitational” On MeetMobile. This weekend, the Sandpipers of Nevada held a meet in short course yards, with all of the club’s top swimmers participating. One of the biggest standouts of the meet was 16-year-old Katie Grimes, who underwent a...
swimswam.com
Why Are You Following a Crypto Account on Twitter? It Used to Be Ryan Lochte
The Twitter account formerly known as @ryanlochte is now promoting cryptocurrency and NFT markets to almost 1 million followers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A few of our eagle-eyed readers noticed something unusual on their Twitter timelines of late: a flood of Tweets from a cryptocurrency hype machine. If...
swimswam.com
Popovici Takes Down 200 FR World Junior Championship Record in 1:46.18
World record holder David Popovici dominated the 200 free final, taking down the World Junior Championship record with a 1:46.18. Current photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. World Record — 1:42:00, Paul Biedermann, GER (2009) World Junior Record — 1:42.97, David Popovici, ROU (2022) World Jr Champ Record — 1:46.40,...
swimswam.com
San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation Pageant
Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore at San Jose State University, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Miss California U.S. Nation Pageant. Archive photo via San Jose State University Athletics. Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore competing at San Jose State University, was recently announced as the winner...
Comments / 0