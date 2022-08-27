Poland began Day Two of the 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships with one bronze medal and finished atop the standings, in first place with three golds and two bronzes. Ksawery Masiuk kicked off the Polish assault with a championship record (52.91) in the boys’ 100 back final. He narrowly beat South Africa’s Pieter Coetze (52.99), who had broken the meet record in heats this morning. Miroslav Knedla of Czech Republic (55.08) was third. Poland’s second gold medal came in the girls’ 50 breast when Karolina Piechowicz (31.55) touched out Spain’s Maria Ramos Najji (31.68) and Italy’s Irene Mati (31.96). Poland wrapped up the meet with a third gold, this time in the mixed 4×100 medley relay (3:52.00) ahead of Italy (3:55.58) and South Africa (3:58.58).

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 13 HOURS AGO