Idaho8.com
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
Idaho8.com
Low on water, prep football adapts in Mississippi’s capital
A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say drinking water isn’t much of a problem, but keeping everything clean is difficult. Some are taking uniforms to laundromats or even to their own houses to keep programs running. Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant.
