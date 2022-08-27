ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

QSR magazine

Detroit Wing Company Opens New Store in White Lake, Michigan

Detroit Wing Company has announced the opening of its newest location at 9278 Highland Rd, White Lake, Michigan. The new store is DWC’s fifth location in Oakland County and is operated by franchisee owners Matt Milliken and Miles Gatland. This is the second DWC location opened by Milliken and Gatland, after they opened their first location in Waterford in May 2022.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Lots of things to do this Labor Day Weekend

The first Monday in September has been observed as a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1882, and is formally known as Labor Day. It was established to honor and recognize the contributions workers have made to America’s strength and prosperity. It’s also less formally known as the last...
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned

Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
More than 250K in Michigan still without power Wednesday morning

Recovery and restoration of power outages continues Wednesday morning throughout southern Michigan. In southeastern Michigan, DTE reported outages stood at 207,000 customers, and Consumers Energy showed 51,000 still awaiting restoration after the Monday evening storms. For a second day, some schools have had to cancel classes, including Armada Area Schools,...
Sport-N-Fun Farmington Hills Mini Golf & Go Karts

Sport-N-Fun Farmington Hills review, pics, hours, and info for putt putt golf / mini golf, go karts, batting, cages, arcade, on Grand River Ave in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Sport-N-Fun is an older family entertainment fun zone. I don’t mean older as in dilapidated or run-down, the facility is older but well-maintained I prefer to think of it as a throwback retro family fun place. It has a definite 70s / 80s vibe to it, in a fun way. If you’re from Metro Detroit… Remember Butterfly arcade in Warren? Or Icebergs (before it became CJ Barrymore’s)? Sport-N-Fun reminds me of those places.
FLOCK technology coming to Marine City

The Marine City Commission recently approved the purchase of six cameras from FLOCK Safety to be installed around intersections in the city in order to help fight crime. The commission first okayed a motion to waive competitive bidding for the purchase of the FLOCK system, simply because it’s the only company that offers the devices.
Water issues plague Lapeer, St. Clair Counties following water main break and potential lead contamination

Due to a needed part of pipe failing to meet specifications, the Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA) reports that the broken water main project has been extended again. The break, which occurred on August 13 and resulted in 23 communities across four counties, including Lapeer and St. Clair, being under a boil advisory, with seven communities remaining under the advisory until Saturday, August 20.
MSP give out 77 tickets during I-696 speed enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers conducted a speed enforcement along I-696, which resulted in tickets for several drivers in the Metro Detroit area, and one driver was clocked at 101 mph. The speed enforcement was on I-696 between I-75 and I-275 and lasted four hours.MSP officials say the results include 77 traffic stops, 77 citations, 25 verbal warnings, six misdemeanor arrests, and one towed vehicle. In addition to this, five people were cited for 101, 99, 94, and 91 mph. Police say another instance of reckless driving they found during the speed enforcement was one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone and also driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
