Detroit Wing Company Opens New Store in White Lake, Michigan
Detroit Wing Company has announced the opening of its newest location at 9278 Highland Rd, White Lake, Michigan. The new store is DWC’s fifth location in Oakland County and is operated by franchisee owners Matt Milliken and Miles Gatland. This is the second DWC location opened by Milliken and Gatland, after they opened their first location in Waterford in May 2022.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Curtain falls on St. Clair Theatre Guild after 55 years (Part I of three)
The curtain has come down on the St. Clair Theatre Guild for the final time. The troupe, founded in 1967 by Helen and Carlos Gonzales and Don Weber, is in the final scenes of formal dissolution as a nonprofit and theatrical entity. “There are a couple last things to do,”...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Lots of things to do this Labor Day Weekend
The first Monday in September has been observed as a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1882, and is formally known as Labor Day. It was established to honor and recognize the contributions workers have made to America’s strength and prosperity. It’s also less formally known as the last...
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
More than 250K in Michigan still without power Wednesday morning
Recovery and restoration of power outages continues Wednesday morning throughout southern Michigan. In southeastern Michigan, DTE reported outages stood at 207,000 customers, and Consumers Energy showed 51,000 still awaiting restoration after the Monday evening storms. For a second day, some schools have had to cancel classes, including Armada Area Schools,...
Sport-N-Fun Farmington Hills Mini Golf & Go Karts
Sport-N-Fun Farmington Hills review, pics, hours, and info for putt putt golf / mini golf, go karts, batting, cages, arcade, on Grand River Ave in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Sport-N-Fun is an older family entertainment fun zone. I don’t mean older as in dilapidated or run-down, the facility is older but well-maintained I prefer to think of it as a throwback retro family fun place. It has a definite 70s / 80s vibe to it, in a fun way. If you’re from Metro Detroit… Remember Butterfly arcade in Warren? Or Icebergs (before it became CJ Barrymore’s)? Sport-N-Fun reminds me of those places.
Wayne County's COVID cases fall 17.8%; Oakland County cases plummet 16.6%
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 19,414 new cases. That's down 16.2% from the previous week's tally of 23,165 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
FLOCK technology coming to Marine City
The Marine City Commission recently approved the purchase of six cameras from FLOCK Safety to be installed around intersections in the city in order to help fight crime. The commission first okayed a motion to waive competitive bidding for the purchase of the FLOCK system, simply because it’s the only company that offers the devices.
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
Water issues plague Lapeer, St. Clair Counties following water main break and potential lead contamination
Due to a needed part of pipe failing to meet specifications, the Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA) reports that the broken water main project has been extended again. The break, which occurred on August 13 and resulted in 23 communities across four counties, including Lapeer and St. Clair, being under a boil advisory, with seven communities remaining under the advisory until Saturday, August 20.
MSP give out 77 tickets during I-696 speed enforcement
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers conducted a speed enforcement along I-696, which resulted in tickets for several drivers in the Metro Detroit area, and one driver was clocked at 101 mph. The speed enforcement was on I-696 between I-75 and I-275 and lasted four hours.MSP officials say the results include 77 traffic stops, 77 citations, 25 verbal warnings, six misdemeanor arrests, and one towed vehicle. In addition to this, five people were cited for 101, 99, 94, and 91 mph. Police say another instance of reckless driving they found during the speed enforcement was one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone and also driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
