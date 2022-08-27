ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan announces unusual QB situation for 2022 football season

By James Parks
Coming into the 2022 football season, the big question at Michigan was who would start at quarterback between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy.

Now, head coach Jim Harbaugh has made a decision. Kind of.

McNamara will start for the Wolverines in their Week 1 opener against Colorado State, and McCarthy will start the following week, against Hawaii.

After those two games, Harbaugh will make the final decision for the season.

Michigan updates QB situation for 2022 season

"Both quarterbacks have played great, done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job," Harbaugh said.

"Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center.

"It's a great thing for our team, but there's only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time.

"So we're not ready to say who that starting quarterback is."

McNamara started for Michigan last season, passing for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to a Big Ten championship.

But many Wolverine fans are already looking ahead to McCarthy, a consensus top 10 quarterback recruit last year, who went 34 of 59 passing with 516 yards and a score with 124 yards rushing and two scores.

McNamara gives Michigan a more conventional pocket passer at the position, while McCarthy brings a more dynamic, dual threat capacity as a rusher and thrower.

We'll see which one the school goes with after the first two games of the season.

