Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day
It is International Overdose Awareness Day and a number of events are taking place throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Recently, Palm Beach County commissioners also proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month. At one time, Delray Beach was once dubbed the epicenter of the overdose epidemic. While...
Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach
A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said. The dog was found on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. at the Spectra apartment complex located in the 4000 block of NW 10 Place. The emaciated dog was found inside...
Advisories in effect for 6 beaches in Palm Beach County
The water quality at six beaches in Palm Beach County scored in the "poor" range, according to a news release by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.
New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County
The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County. Western communities like Loxahatchee and the Acreage are growing by the thousands. “There’s been nothing out here for the longest time,” said Christopher Timberg. “I’ve been looking forward...
PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs. Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22.
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
WPBF News 25
Friends, family of doctor killed delivering food in Port St. Lucie plead for help to catch his killer
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Six weeks after a doctor was murdered on the streets of Port St. Lucie, his friends and family are pleading with the community to step forward to help catch his killer. On July 13, Dr. Roberto Peigne was helping his wife deliver food near...
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting in West Palm Beach that left a victim in critical condition last weekend.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
Worker killed after being trapped underneath dump truck
One man has died after an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
If This Guy Is Your Drug Dealer In Boca Raton, You May Need A Replacement
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is tough to find good workers nowadays, and thanks to the Boca Raton Police Department, it’s even tougher to find a good drug dealer. If accusations made by police are correct — and we of course do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Ambulance driver helps troopers catch suspect in deadly road rage crash
For more than a year, an ambulance driver from Wellington has been pushing for the arrest of what he calls a road rage driver in a deadly crash. A crash happened back in April 2021 along Florida's Turnpike near the Palm Beach and Broward County line. Prosecutors charged Gregory Lowe...
Three men were on a fishing trip in the Everglades. It ended tragically with a 911 call
Two men drowned during a fishing trip in the Everglades, deputies say. The tragedy unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, in western Palm Beach County just north of the Broward line. Family members were fishing around 2 p.m. at the end of Lox Road...
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida
With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero-waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too. Inflation has created a lot of financial stress for Floridians over the past few months, which is why some Floridians are making environmentally friendly choices that are also saving them some money.
South Florida’s Medical Experts 2022: Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc
1601 Clint Moore Road, Suite 125, Boca Raton; 561/395-5733. 2828 South Seacrest Blvd., Suites 104 & 204, Boynton Beach; 561/734-5080. For nearly 40 years, the world-class trained team of physicians at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates have been providing head-to-toe orthopaedic care for teens to seniors, athletes to weekend warriors, patients who have experienced failed surgeries elsewhere and those seeking the latest techniques in minimally invasive procedures.
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
