Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day

It is International Overdose Awareness Day and a number of events are taking place throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Recently, Palm Beach County commissioners also proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month. At one time, Delray Beach was once dubbed the epicenter of the overdose epidemic. While...
New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County

The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County. Western communities like Loxahatchee and the Acreage are growing by the thousands. “There’s been nothing out here for the longest time,” said Christopher Timberg. “I’ve been looking forward...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre Kings Landing site in the downtown area.
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida

With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero-waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too. Inflation has created a lot of financial stress for Floridians over the past few months, which is why some Floridians are making environmentally friendly choices that are also saving them some money.
South Florida’s Medical Experts 2022: Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc

1601 Clint Moore Road, Suite 125, Boca Raton; 561/395-5733. 2828 South Seacrest Blvd., Suites 104 & 204, Boynton Beach; 561/734-5080. For nearly 40 years, the world-class trained team of physicians at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates have been providing head-to-toe orthopaedic care for teens to seniors, athletes to weekend warriors, patients who have experienced failed surgeries elsewhere and those seeking the latest techniques in minimally invasive procedures.
BOCA RATON, FL

