AREA ROUNDUP: Tarpon freshmen step up in swim meet

PUNTA GORDA – After dipping their toes into the pool during preseason, the Charlotte High swim team saw its first real action of the year Saturday in a double dual against visiting Sarasota and Riverview at South County Regional Park.

A young Tarpons squad identified a few pieces of its future during their two duals against two of Sarasota County’s top teams.

Charlotte was swept by Riverview but split with Sarasota, winning on the girls’ side. Riverview and Sarasota split their head-to-head.

The Tarpons feature six freshmen this season – four boys and two girls – and several of them stepped up on Saturday.

Jaxson Moenning finished second overall in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 free. Liam Halsey didn’t crack a top three but finished fifth in the 200 free and 500 free. The duo also made up half of Charlotte’s third-place 400 free relay squad, along with Robert Trapp and Regan Dunn.

Staying busy, Manning anchored the Tarpon boys’ third-place 200 free relay team (Dunn, Trapp and Bora Douglass swam the first three legs).

On the girls’ side, returning swimmers Zoe Schwartz, Celina Myers and Kasey Roy had strong performances, along with newcomers Bella Slagter and Olivia Tolleson.

Roy took third in the 50 free while Myers did the same in the 100 butterfly. Myers turned in the Tarpon girls’ best individual performance with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Schwartz, Roy and Myers teamed up with Slagter for a second-place showing in the 200 free relay and a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Slagter was fourth in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 IM while Tollison was fourth in the 100 free and eighth in the 50 free

“I’m pretty excited about this year’s in-coming freshmen,” Charlotte coach Jim Lindberg said afterward in an e-mail. “I have a nice batch of them – four boys and two girls. I’d say Jaxson Moenning and Liam Halsey both stepped up and performed well as freshmen against some pretty seasoned swimmers for both Sarasota and Riverview.

“On the girl’s side, both Bella Slagter and Olivia Tollison did the same,” Lindberg added. “Neither cracked under pressure against some stiff competition.”

Lindberg said the 200 free relay teams were also a highlight for the Tarpons.

“Each one posted a really decent early season time,” he said. “I always play around throughout the season with different relay lineups, trying to see what combination works best. We only get one relay per team in each, once the State Series kicks off, so none of them are set in stone, yet.”

Charlotte will jump back in the pool on Tuesday at South County Regional when Ida Baker and Evangelical Christian visit for a 6 p.m. event.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lemon Bay Invitational: In Englewood, Charlotte’s girls and North Port’s boys posted the best area team outings at the first notable invitational of the 2022 season.

The Naples girls and Fort Myers boys won the team competition. Bishop Verot’s Mackenzie De Lisle earned medalist honors with a time of 18:52.0 while Dylan Nolan of Clearwater Central Catholic paced the boys with a winning time of 15:55.8.

The Tarpon girls placed third in the 15-team, 119-runner varsity event. Ava Taylor led Charlotte with ninth-place overall finish (20.06.1). Venice was fifth, led by Darcy Cernansky, who finished 12th overall (20:32.7).

North Port’s Malia Hambrick was the area’s top finisher, finishing sixth overall and clocking in at 19:44.8 to spearhead the Bobcats’ ninth-place showing. Lemon Bay was 10th as Mackenzie Martin’s 26th place finish (22.44.5) paced the Mantas’ total.

The Bobcat boys got a sterling season debut from standout runner Evan Crane, who covered the distance in 16:25.8, good for fifth overall and leading North Port’s fourth-place team finish.

Charlotte was just behind the Bobcats, finishing fifth. Alex Lincoln-Velez was the Tarpons’ top finisher, coming in 15th (17:28.1).

Venice’s ninth-place finish was led by Patrick MacDonald’s 40th-place time (19:16.0) while Lemon Bay’s Sean Perry was the area’s only other runner to finish in the individual top 10, crossing the line in eighth with a time of 16:55.1. The Mantas finished 12th as a team in the 18-team, 146-runner event.

Port Charlotte and DeSoto County competed with partial teams. Of those unattached runners, the Pirates’ Lucas Van Scoy finished 13th with a 17:25.4 time.