Duval County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Former opponents continue to rally to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race

Two of three defeated Dems back Burton already. Democrat Lakesha Burton continues to collect endorsements from former Democratic opponents in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race. Tony Cummings is joining Wayne Clark in backing Burton over Republican T.K. Waters in the November election to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Cummings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Duval County, FL
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Aaron Bean
News4Jax.com

UN committee says Florida's 'anti-riot' law 'unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit to build-out Scramblers in Deerwood Village Mall

Scramblers is building-out in Deerwood Village Mall now that the city issued a permit to renovate space in the Deerwood/Baymeadows area for one of the company’s first area restaurants. The city issued a permit Aug. 30 for Skyline Construction Inc. to renovate a 3,318-square-foot space at 9940 Old Baymeadows...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
St. Pete Catalyst

Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: The KKK in Florida

The Gas and Oil Party (GOP), wants Floridians to believe that it's possible to both promote drilling in the Gulf of Mexico AND protect Florida beaches from the inevitability of oil spills which is, of course, ridiculous. This week's guest is Jamin Wells, a professor and researcher at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Wells is helping lead a project analyzing the deep involvement of one of Pensacola's most prominent historic citizens, T.T. Wentworth, in the Ku Klux Klan.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine

St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.30.2022 — Florida Republicans Vandalized as 'Fascists'— Rep. Webster Very Sick, Expected to Quit Congress— More...

The embattled Seminole Republican Executive Committee, whose chairman Benjamin Paris was recently arrested on a misdemeanor related to elections, had their office vandalized this past weekend. The vandals, presumably anarchists, spray painted a vulgarity across the group’s office’s window sign. Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, came out to denounce the vandalism, but Democrats stayed silent. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Evidence of incompetence': Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

