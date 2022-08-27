Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Gov. DeSantis Draws Criticism For Prosecutor Suspension
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors, and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis accuses county elections officials of not caring about laws
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis accuses the local supervisors of elections of not caring about election laws. It was one of many accusations the governor threw out when asked what role the state played in felons voting in the 2020 election. But the Orange County Supervisor of...
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis appears to be ready to declare his candidacy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis may be running for Jacksonville mayor. GOP insiders confirmed to First Coast News that Davis will be announcing his bid for mayor at an event next week. Florida Politics reports...
floridapolitics.com
Former opponents continue to rally to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race
Two of three defeated Dems back Burton already. Democrat Lakesha Burton continues to collect endorsements from former Democratic opponents in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race. Tony Cummings is joining Wayne Clark in backing Burton over Republican T.K. Waters in the November election to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Cummings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton challenges T.K. Waters to three debates before runoff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton, the Democratic candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, challenged her Republican opponent, T.K. Waters, to a series of three debates ahead of the November runoff election. Burton said in a release issued Sunday that she hopes planning for the proposed debates will begin right away. Burton...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
RELATED PEOPLE
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
News4Jax.com
UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
msn.com
Lakesha Burton cancels Monday's debate with Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters
* The above video is from a previous unrelated story. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton has pulled out of tonight's debate with T.K. Waters scheduled to take place in front of members of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to her campaign manager, Marlo Zarka. "I do not feel the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit to build-out Scramblers in Deerwood Village Mall
Scramblers is building-out in Deerwood Village Mall now that the city issued a permit to renovate space in the Deerwood/Baymeadows area for one of the company’s first area restaurants. The city issued a permit Aug. 30 for Skyline Construction Inc. to renovate a 3,318-square-foot space at 9940 Old Baymeadows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: The KKK in Florida
The Gas and Oil Party (GOP), wants Floridians to believe that it's possible to both promote drilling in the Gulf of Mexico AND protect Florida beaches from the inevitability of oil spills which is, of course, ridiculous. This week's guest is Jamin Wells, a professor and researcher at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Wells is helping lead a project analyzing the deep involvement of one of Pensacola's most prominent historic citizens, T.T. Wentworth, in the Ku Klux Klan.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine
St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
msn.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants
HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.30.2022 — Florida Republicans Vandalized as 'Fascists'— Rep. Webster Very Sick, Expected to Quit Congress— More...
The embattled Seminole Republican Executive Committee, whose chairman Benjamin Paris was recently arrested on a misdemeanor related to elections, had their office vandalized this past weekend. The vandals, presumably anarchists, spray painted a vulgarity across the group’s office’s window sign. Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, came out to denounce the vandalism, but Democrats stayed silent. READ MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
First scholarship named in honor of Talen Birt, who battled cancer, expected to be awarded in 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scholarship named after Talen Birt, who died after a more than two-year battle with an aggressive bone cancer, is expected to be presented in May 2023, according to his family. The application for the four-year scholarship will be available in January 2023 for students at...
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
Comments / 0