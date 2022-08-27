Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
WSMV
One month into 988; Operator finds purpose from prior crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 988 operator reflects on one month since the launch of the crisis lifeline; for him, the work is personal. “I’ve been on the other side of the phone,” Greg Bennett said; who knows what it’s like to be in crisis? “About 11 years ago, I was at the lowest I’ve ever been. I had someone reach out to me. I was able to turn things around, and, ever since then, I’ve wanted to give back.”
WSMV
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
WSMV
‘Mr. Shrub’ still sprucing up Nashville yards after five decades
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man has had a green thumb for decades, and it won’t be fading anytime soon. Ray Irvine, known as Mr. Shrub, has been clipping and trimming his way through Nashville since the 1960s. His goal is to make front and back yards prettier, which he has done for more than five decades.
WSMV
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
WSMV
Two Vanderbilt University football players released from team
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Clark Lea announced on Twitter Wednesday that two Vanderbilt Football players had been released from the team. Coach Lea said in a statement that Vanderbilt Football players Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin had been released from the team. This announcement came...
WSMV
Tennessee gas prices hold steady for first time in 10 weeks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time in over 10 weeks, the Tennessee gas price average held steady week-over-week with today’s state average the same as one week ago, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.44...
WSMV
Lane Motor Museum is home to large collection of European cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Lane Motor Museum has been home to the most extensive collection of European cars in the United States and is on Murfreesboro Road. The museum shows around 150 of Europe’s finest cars daily from an array of 500. Each has a story and not all were successful.
WSMV
Black Business Spotlight: BabyCake’s Bakery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Black Business Month comes to a close, the spotlight turns to another black-owned business about to open in Nashville: BabyCake’s Bakery. This is not your normal bakery because this one has your children in mind, with after-school baking classes beginning soon. The owner is...
WSMV
Nashville Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics prepare to host inaugural charity event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Athletics and the Nashville Predators announced plans to host the inaugural charity event, Smashville Showdown, at Hawkins Field in mid-September. Vanderbilt Athletics officials said the event would include members of the Nashville Predators and student-athletes from various Vanderbilt sporting programs. It will also feature players...
WSMV
Travel Guide: Travel insurance often a waste of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If the upcoming Labor Day holiday has you thinking of planning an end-of-summer trip, there is a travel “add-on” you may want to skip. The option to purchase travel insurance typically pops up at the end of booking a trip, and after the pandemic, it can feel like a good idea.
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999
23-year-old LaResha Walker was a responsible young woman who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1999, she was working at the Peterbilt Motors Company in Nashville, had just moved into a new apartment, and was living a quiet and normal life. She had a 2-year-old son, Rayvon, whom she was very protective of, and LaResha was private about her personal life.
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
WSMV
Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
WSMV
Hendersonville museum exhibit pays tribute dog warriors
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tribute to injured war heroes is on display for a few more weeks in Hendersonville at the Monthhaven Arts and Cultural Museum. Like Police dogs, the emphasis here is on service. Museum visitors can expect to see many German Shepherd and Doberman Pinscher memorabilia in the exhibit. During the Vietnam War, there were an estimated 4,000 German Shepherds casualties.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
WSMV
Gov. Bill Lee reveals enhanced safety measures for TN schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many school districts across the nation were forced to reevaluate the safety of their institutions. Tennessee schools followed suit, and Governor Bill Lee announced what his administration has been working toward to ensure student safety...
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
WSMV
Woman assaulted near Kroger in East Nashville highlights growing issue, MNPD says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault near an East Nashville grocery store has been stirring up concerns about safety after police said a growing issue played a role in Saturday’s assault. A man showed a gun and threatened a woman at a bus stop near a Kroger on Gallatin...
