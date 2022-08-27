NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 988 operator reflects on one month since the launch of the crisis lifeline; for him, the work is personal. “I’ve been on the other side of the phone,” Greg Bennett said; who knows what it’s like to be in crisis? “About 11 years ago, I was at the lowest I’ve ever been. I had someone reach out to me. I was able to turn things around, and, ever since then, I’ve wanted to give back.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO