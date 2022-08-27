ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
The Independent

Donald Trump rages at DOJ for making him appear ‘like a slob’ in raid photos

Donald Trump is staring down a lot of problems, but the one he seems chiefly concerned about isn’t how classified documents from the White House ended up in his Palm Beach resort, but rather how those materials – photographed strewn across his floor – could make him appear “like a slob”.On Tuesday, the former president took a call on the far-right television network American Voice Now for one of his first televised interviews since the Department of Justice issued a warrant on 8 August to raid his Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents.Those efforts proved successful after FBI agents uncovered...
NBC News

Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case, still says election was stolen

WASHINGTON — A former Washington, D.C., bartender and Proud Boy who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison on Monday. Joshua Pruitt, 40, pleaded guilty in June to obstruction of an official proceeding after he was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers wrote victim impact statements urging U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly to give Pruitt a severe sentence.
NBC News

Biden speech uses Mar-a-Lago search as a 'new strategy' to address crime, policing

Addressing crime in America, President Biden focused on policy initiatives to reduce gun violence while framing Democrats as the party working to reduce crime through support for law enforcement and gun legislation. This is Biden’s latest message on the campaign trail with ten weeks to go until the midterms. NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki and NBC News Capitol Hill Reporter Sahil Kapur join Meet the Press NOW with the latest.Aug. 30, 2022.
