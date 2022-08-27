Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Former Marine suspected in girlfriend’s 2016 death is found in El Salvador after years on the run
A former Marine on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted fugitives list was captured Monday in El Salvador, more than six years after his girlfriend was found dead in a San Diego apartment. U.S. and Salvadoran authorities arrested Raymond Samuel McLeod, 38, of Phoenix, at around 4:30 p.m.,...
Donald Trump rages at DOJ for making him appear ‘like a slob’ in raid photos
Donald Trump is staring down a lot of problems, but the one he seems chiefly concerned about isn’t how classified documents from the White House ended up in his Palm Beach resort, but rather how those materials – photographed strewn across his floor – could make him appear “like a slob”.On Tuesday, the former president took a call on the far-right television network American Voice Now for one of his first televised interviews since the Department of Justice issued a warrant on 8 August to raid his Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents.Those efforts proved successful after FBI agents uncovered...
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say
Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
After Sarah Palin's election loss, Sen. Tom Cotton calls ranked choice voting 'a scam'
WASHINGTON — After Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in Alaska's special election Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discredited the voting system used by Alaska voters that they chose to implement in their state. Cotton tweeted that Alaska's new ranked choice voting system "is a scam to rig elections,"...
D.C. Officer Daniel Hodges testifies against Capitol rioter who 'crushed' him with shield
WASHINGTON — A Washington, D.C., police officer who was crushed by a pro-Trump mob in a tunnel leading to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Tuesday against one of the rioters charged with assaulting him. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who has spoken publicly about being attacked...
Colorado judge suspended 30 days without pay for pointing AR-15-style rifle at stepson
A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15-style rifle at his stepson last year was censured by the state’s Supreme Court and suspended for 30 days without pay — a rare case of public discipline for state judges. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to...
Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case, still says election was stolen
WASHINGTON — A former Washington, D.C., bartender and Proud Boy who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison on Monday. Joshua Pruitt, 40, pleaded guilty in June to obstruction of an official proceeding after he was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers wrote victim impact statements urging U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly to give Pruitt a severe sentence.
Biden speech uses Mar-a-Lago search as a 'new strategy' to address crime, policing
Addressing crime in America, President Biden focused on policy initiatives to reduce gun violence while framing Democrats as the party working to reduce crime through support for law enforcement and gun legislation. This is Biden’s latest message on the campaign trail with ten weeks to go until the midterms. NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki and NBC News Capitol Hill Reporter Sahil Kapur join Meet the Press NOW with the latest.Aug. 30, 2022.
He served his country but was deported. After 23 years, he was allowed to return.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sitting across the restaurant table in Sacramento, Luis smiles when he sees his pancake stack holding a tiny American flag. It’s a commemoration to his service by the waiter who recognized Luis’ U.S. Army hat. Luis, in gratitude, pins the flag to his chest.
