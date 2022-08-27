Cleveland-Cliffs reaches first labor deal with USW

Hang onto your hard hats, folks.

The intensity is increasing in some of the labor contract talks affecting Iron Range steelworkers.

The good news is iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., said Saturday afternoon it has reached a tentative labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW).

The tentative agreement would cover USW members at Cliffs’ Minorca Mine near Virginia along with USW workers at about a dozen Cliffs-operated steelmaking facilities across the nation.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Cleveland-Cliffs,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said. “The USW is a partner and an ally, and we look forward to sharing in our future success together. This agreement allows us to do just that, while keeping our cost structure highly competitive.”

According to the USW, the tentative agreement:

• Improves base wages by more than 20 percent over current rates during its term.

• Maintains free health insurance.

• Improves and adds health benefits.

• Increases the pension multiplier for defined pension plan participants.

• Increases contributions to the Steelworker Pension Trust.

• Modifies a profit sharing agreement allowing for a portion of the quarterly profits of the entire company.

• Improves vacation allotment and adds a sixth week for workers with more than 30 years.

• Allows for two weeks of paid parental leave and paid time off for victims of domestic violence.

• Includes a commitment by the Cleveland-Cliffs to invest $4 billion into its USW-represented facilities over the four-year agreement.

The tentative agreement needs to be ratified by USW local memberships.

But even as a tentative agreement was reached with Cleveland-Cliffs for most of its USW properties, United Steelworkers (USW) took aim at United States Steel Corp. as the two sides negotiated in Pittsburgh through the weekend in an attempt to reach a new labor contract by Thursday.

“They are far short of what their competitors are offering, and they need to be giving serious thought to the consequences of treating their workforce in such a dramatically different manner,” a USW bargaining update stated.

As of Saturday afternoon, the USW had harsh words for U.S. Steel.

U.S. Steel management has told the USW that “they have no intention of making the same kind of progress, and essentially say they are done negotiating about the major items such as wages, pensions, holidays, vacation, and other improvements that would match the pattern at Cliffs,” according to the UWS bargaining update.

U.S. Steel on Saturday responded.

“We strongly believe in rewarding performance,” the company said in a statement. “That’s why we say, when we do well, you do well. However, we will not be forced into an agreement that does not work for our business or employees. We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement that works for all.”

It’s not unusual for steelworker labor contract negotiations to go to the wire, or beyond.

However, the stalemate with U.S. Steel sets up an intense few days of negotiations before existing labor contracts expire Sept. 1 at U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin and at the company’s USW steelmaking facilities.

United Steelworkers (USW) said it’s time to make their voices heard.

“So, it’s time to push back,” the USW said. “Time to let your bosses know that Pittsburgh management is making a big mistake.”

Local union leaders will be calling meetings in their home locales and talking to USW members on shop floors, the USW said.

“The union is going to pull together and teach management what solidarity means,” the update said. “They have time to avoid this problem, but they’ll now need to move quickly and abandon their stone walling hard-headed approach.”

The toughly-worded bargaining update came after U.S. Steel publicly released its latest contract proposal, saying it was optimistic a new agreement could be reached.

U.S. Steel on Thursday said its latest offer included an 11 percent increase in base wages over the term of a four-year proposed contract; a $4,000 “Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus”; a $3,000 lump sum bonus if a tentative agreement is reached by Sept. 1 and ratified by union members by an agreed-upon date; no changes in the profit sharing plan; automatic 401(k) enrollment; and $1 billion in capital investments at USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities over the contract term.

Steelworkers at its USW-represented facilities last year had the opportunity to make an additional $41,000 in profit sharing, according to U.S. Steel.

On average, USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities in 2021 earned nearly $133,000 in wages, overtime and profit sharing, the company said.

But this year, health care coverage, wages, pension increases to keep pace with inflation, holidays, vacation, and capital investment at U.S. Steel facilities where USW members work, remain stumbling blocks, according to the steelworkers union.

“This arrogance will not stand,” the USW update said. “The workforce at U.S. Steel will not tolerate being treated like second-class citizens while continuing to deliver first-class quality steel products to the market. Every day we go into the plants and go beyond to ensure the company delivers the highest quality, on-time steel to our customers. Every day we work towards ensuring we have a safe workplace while the company piles up cash over the past quarters with historic earning levels selling the steels we make. For U.S. Steel to now take the position that they are somehow going to treat the workforce at our plants in such a drastically different manner is completely unacceptable, and frankly we aren’t going to stand for it. This is a fight that the company should not pick. They will not win it.”

It’s not clear what will happen if an agreement isn’t reached with U.S. Steel by Thursday.

During the last labor talks in 2018, steelworkers continued working past the contract expiration date until new labor agreements were reached.

In those talks, Cleveland-Cliffs was also the first to reach agreement with the USW.

Since then, Cliffs has grown to become the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America.

USW officials from the Iron Range contacted in Pittsburgh on Saturday were not offering public comment on the talks.

Iron and steelmakers along with steelworkers have been benefiting from healthy demand and high steel prices.

U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs have in recent quarters recording record earnings.

Steelworkers, in turn, have been receiving large profit sharing checks.

About 3,000 steelworkers on the Iron Range are affected by the talks.

Negotiations covering USW members at Cleveland-Cliffs’ Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite, are also underway.

The labor contract covering USW members at those two iron ore plants and the Tilden mine and plant in Upper Michigan, expires Sept. 30.

U.S. Steel is also minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.