Houston, TX

Amarilla's late goal lifts Minnesota United over Houston 2-1

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored in the 84th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Amarilla’s ninth goal of the season for Minnesota United (14-9-5) came five minutes after an own-goal by Houston midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault allowed Minnesota to tie the game at 1-1. Alan Benítez and Emanuel Reynoso notched assists on the match-winner.

Houston (7-16-5) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Corey Baird scored during the first minute of stoppage time. Griffin Dorsey picked up an assist on Baird’s first goal of the season.

Dayne St. Clair finished with two saves for Minnesota. Steve Clark had one save for the Dynamo.

Minnesota United has won three straight, while Houston is 0-5-1 in its last six matches.

