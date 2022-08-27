Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do 8/27 and 8/28 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Related
wabi.tv
‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
wabi.tv
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Bangor school system looking for education technicians
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street
You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
Not all Maine school districts have a teacher shortage
BANGOR, Maine — Kids and teens around Maine are heading back to school this week, and many superintendents have said they simply don't have enough teachers, tech eds, bus drivers, and other staff. But not all districts are struggling. James Tager, superintendent for the Bangor School Dept., said they...
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
wabi.tv
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
wabi.tv
The Scotch Bonnet Rita’s Catering take the spotlight in WABI’s Food Truck Week on Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Scotch Bonnet and Rita’s Catering occupied center stage during on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. The Scotch Bonnet through chef and owner Bethany Gregory, treated our views to a wide variety of Jamaican recipes, while Rita LaCroix showcased a long list of options available at Rita’s Catering in Bangor.
mainepublic.org
The Appalachian Mountain Club purchases 27,000 acres of forestland in the 100-Mile Wilderness
The Appalachian Mountain Club has purchased 27,000 acres of forestland in the 100-Mile Wilderness Area in Piscataquis County. AMC's interim CEO, Susan Arnold, says the Pleasant Rivers Headwaters Forest, one of the last remaining unprotected forest blocks in the region, is prime habitat for native brook trout and endangered Atlantic salmon. Arnold says the group plans to continue responsible forestry operations there and to guarantee public access. All of the land will remain on local tax rolls.
wabi.tv
Bangor Municipal Golf Course hosts Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Everyone hitting the links, from golfers, to event organizers and sponsors, were there to raise money to help children and their families going through medical hardships. “We’ve had good weather most...
wabi.tv
This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday our Morning News team continued its showcase of food trucks from around the state. This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor area, as well as catering for events. Business owner Zac LaPierre, excited the taste buds of...
wabi.tv
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday
The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
Comments / 0