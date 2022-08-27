ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkman, ME

wabi.tv

‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
WINTERPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
WATERVILLE, ME
Parkman, ME
Maine State
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Tennessee State
Maine Government
wabi.tv

Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor school system looking for education technicians

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street

You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
HALLOWELL, ME
wabi.tv

Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
wabi.tv

UMaine Lab solving environmental problems

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
OLD TOWN, ME
mainepublic.org

The Appalachian Mountain Club purchases 27,000 acres of forestland in the 100-Mile Wilderness

The Appalachian Mountain Club has purchased 27,000 acres of forestland in the 100-Mile Wilderness Area in Piscataquis County. AMC's interim CEO, Susan Arnold, says the Pleasant Rivers Headwaters Forest, one of the last remaining unprotected forest blocks in the region, is prime habitat for native brook trout and endangered Atlantic salmon. Arnold says the group plans to continue responsible forestry operations there and to guarantee public access. All of the land will remain on local tax rolls.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire

TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
GREENVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday

The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
BANGOR, ME

