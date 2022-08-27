ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Cade York Drills 70 Yard Field Goal Pregame

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

This kick from the Browns rookie kicker in the pregame is must see.

One of the most exciting things for the Cleveland Browns through training camp has been the rookie kicker Cade York. York booted a 70-yard field goal through the uprights before the third preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

There will never be a question of York’s leg power in the NFL, if he somehow flops, it surely won’t be due to that factor. The Browns have a reason to be excited with their new field goal kicker, one that can score points from essentially anywhere once you reach the opponent’s side of the field.

Browns spent a fourth-round pick on the rookie out of LSU, there is a chance no player has a bigger impact on the Browns as a rookie than York.

