'Ultimate Catch:' 3 men arrested for dumping boat in Naples canal
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after dumping a boat into a canal Tuesday night in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police investigating after someone is shot with Orbeez gun on Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral police are investigating after someone is shot with an Orbeez gun on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday night. The victim was shot in the hip, and the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating it as a battery. Orbeez guns are sold to kids at stores like Walmart and...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man arrested after deputies say he threw drugs during traffic stop
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say threw baggies of crystal meth into the woods during a traffic stop in North Fort Myers on Monday. Deputies arrested Jonathan Curtis, 63, of North Fort Myers, after a traffic stop for an equipment violation led to drugs being found.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park
A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
WINKNEWS.com
3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal
Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte deputies searching for 2 people in vehicle burglary
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two people who have information on a vehicle burglary. The vehicle burglary happened in the Murdock Circle area of Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to...
WINKNEWS.com
DoorDash driver identified as man seen taking photo outside Buckingham home
A man landed on the radar of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after taking a photo in front of a Buckingham home for his job. It recently happened to a DoorDash driver who was dropping off an order. After an investigation, his name is cleared, but the damage was already done.
Crime Stoppers: 2 killed in 'alarming' day of crashes
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says three people being hit by a car in less than 24 hours is alarming. They're worried this trend could rise in the coming months.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide
Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
WINKNEWS.com
3 Charlotte County students save toddler from drowning in swimming pool
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office says three elementary school students recently saved a toddler from drowning in a swimming pool. According to CCSO, the students come from two different elementary schools. They saw a toddler face-down in the pool at a gathering and pulled him out. CCSO commended the three children for their quick, life-saving action.
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes
An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect caught on camera burglarizing Fowler St business in Fort Myers
Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a Fort Myers business early Monday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, detectives need help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a business located at 3525 Fowler St. at around 6 a.m. He was able to remove the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash inside.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of reckless driving in Lehigh Acres
A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he was seen driving recklessly at nearly twice the speed limit in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Benny Gonzalez, 18, was seen driving recklessly and failing to maintain a lane on Milwaukee Boulevard. The posted speed limit along Milwaukee is 35 mph, but Gonzalez was seen traveling at 66 mph and tailgating another vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
WINKNEWS.com
Tips lead to arrest of suspect in south Fort Myers beauty store robbery
One woman was arrested Friday night as one of four suspects in the July robbery of a beauty store in south Fort Myers, while another known suspect remains at large. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Stone, 27, was arrested at around 10:15 p.m. in the wake of an investigation stretching back to July. On July 26, at around 6:10 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a grand theft at an Ulta Beauty store located at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. The store manager said that four women wearing face masks stole $8,366 worth of men’s and women’s fragrances before exiting the business and driving away in two separate vehicles.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman accused of fraudulently cashing checks from former employer
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say fraudulently cashed checks from a Fort Myers dentistry office. Deputies arrested Kristen Labrue, 34, of Lehigh Acres, on Thursday. She is facing seven counts of check fraud and grand theft of more than $20,000. The sheriff’s office says...
