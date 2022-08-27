Read full article on original website
Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday
Officials in Mississippi have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some in the capital of Jackson ahead of expected flooding on Monday.
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
localmemphis.com
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of expected flooding
A state of emergency is in effect in Mississippi as officials anticipate potentially massive flooding from a rising river sooner than expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday. “We’re expecting the Pearl to crest at 36 feet late Sunday or early Monday in the Jackson area about 24 hours earlier...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
localmemphis.com
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In...
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old
Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
One dead after boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks
One person died after a boat overturned Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
WAPT
Gov. Reeves issues state of emergency ahead of second historic flood in 2 years
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves announced in a press conference Saturday morning that he declared a state of emergency for parts of central Mississippi that could be impacted by historic flooding. As of Saturday morning, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District said they plan to release more...
WAPT
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
WLBT
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The potential to flood might have some homeowners taking a second look at their insurance policies, or thinking about signing up for one. Bottom line, you should. “I can tell you when the pearl river gets over its banks, all of south Jackson will go under,”...
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
