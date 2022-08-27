ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Desmond Howard Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Controversial Decision

The Michigan Wolverines' quarterback battle is bleeding into the 2022 regular season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to roll out incumbent starter Cade McNamara for Saturday's season opener against Colorado State and returning backup J.J. McCarthy for Week 2's matchup against Hawaii. Harbaugh will chose the team's starter after...
