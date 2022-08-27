Read full article on original website
Rainbow Wahine open home schedule with three matches this week
The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 Big West) returns home to host the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 4 and includes Texas State, West Virginia and #23 UCLA at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine look to rebound after […]
Game Preview: ‘Bows football look to bounce back against Western Kentucky on Saturday
For the second consecutive week, the University of Hawai’i football team will host a first-time opponent when Conference USA’s Western Kentucky travels to Manoa for a match-up on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to give head coach Timmy Chang his first career victory against […]
‘Bows Football Final — Vanderbilt reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final explores the debut game of the Timmy Chang era as UH's head coach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
KITV.com
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
It’s Back To School for Honolulu Little League Team
The Little League World Champions got back on Monday and are now adjusting to the reality of going back to school and doing homework. But at least they got to sleep in their owns beds. The Honolulu Little League team joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss how their lives have changed since being home.
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A helicopter made an emergency landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department, which said it received a call for a medical injury and dispatched one unit to the scene. The chopper is owned...
New Home Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Honolulu, Hawaii
There aren't a lot of homes available in Honolulu, Hawaii. We take a look at the statistics and why it is that there is a shortage of new places to purchase.
KITV.com
National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Labor Day Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 1–7, 2022
In its 40th year, this two-day annual festival is slated to take place at the Hawai‘i Convention Center with bon dancing, andagi, arts and crafts, keiki activities and more. Click here for our comprehensive guide on what to expect, what to eat, where to park and everything in between.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KITV.com
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui this weekend. For one day only on Sept. 3, all movies in all formats, showtimes, along with popcorn and soda will be just $3 all day. It’s a part of the celebration for National Cinema Day.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
KITV.com
From dream trip to nightmare: Oahu family building back after losing everything to RV fire
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is picking up the pieces after their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare. About a week and a half ago, the Burgoyne ohana from Waialua set off on a year-long road trip across the country.
