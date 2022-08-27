ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Rainbow Wahine open home schedule with three matches this week

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (0-3, 0-0 Big West) returns home to host the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 4 and includes Texas State, West Virginia and #23 UCLA at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine look to rebound after […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,777 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. There are 1,246 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 114 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 172 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Days counted for Hawaii’s last Sears store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everything must go! The Sears Appliances and Mattress store at Ala Moana Center is having a liquidation sale as the last Sears brick-and-mortar location in Hawaii prepares to close. The sale signs are all over the store, and everything in the store is between 10% to 30% off. Downtown resident Kimberly Rhode […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

It’s Back To School for Honolulu Little League Team

The Little League World Champions got back on Monday and are now adjusting to the reality of going back to school and doing homework. But at least they got to sleep in their owns beds. The Honolulu Little League team joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss how their lives have changed since being home.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui this weekend. For one day only on Sept. 3, all movies in all formats, showtimes, along with popcorn and soda will be just $3 all day. It’s a part of the celebration for National Cinema Day.
HONOLULU, HI
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE

