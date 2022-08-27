Orange County's COVID Numbers Continue to Show Improvement

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals dropped by six people to 224, with 31 being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day, according to the latest state figures released Saturday.

Those numbers come one day after the county reported 1,612 more infections from Tuesday through Thursday, and logged 14 additional deaths linked to the virus. Some of those deaths may have occurred weeks ago.

The county's test positivity rate dropped to 13.5%, down from 14.2% last Monday, and dropped from 16.3% to 15.6% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Orange County's daily case rate per 100,000 people decreased from 20.6 to 18.7 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag, and from 20.3 to 18.9 for the adjusted rate, also with a seven-day average and seven-day lag.

The OCHCA has recorded 657,124 cases of COVID-19 and 7,344 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county provides regular COVID updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.