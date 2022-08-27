ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

CBS News

How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score

Are you thinking about canceling your credit card? Maybe you don't want to pay the annual fee, or you're not using the rewards program enough to benefit. While there are plenty of good reasons to cancel your credit card, you should understand how closing your account could negatively affect your credit score.
Daily Mail

How a mother was scammed out of her $200,000 house deposit when $210 was unexpectedly deposited into her Commonwealth Bank account

A mother was left devastated after hackers drained her bank account of $200,000 in life savings following a mysterious $210 deposit. Donna Brain, 56, from Melbourne, had saved the money to buy a new house following a painful divorce but it all disappeared in day after she noticed an unexpected $210 in her Commonwealth Bank Account.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Cadrene Heslop

Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?

Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CBS Denver

Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
